At the start of your diving journey, you’ll notice one key ingredient missing from the recipe that is typically included in most sushi dishes. This resource is none other than white rice, which can only be unlocked through a specific mission in the game. So, if you are wondering how to acquire this item, we’ll show you how to get white rice in Dave the Diver.

Where to Find White Rice in Dave the Diver

Players can get white rice once they unlock Otto’s farm during the VIP mission, Michael Bang’s Inspiration. Those who haven’t reached this quest must complete other special guest storylines until the character appears at the restaurant. Otto will then help you with this endeavor and take you to the new farm location, which can be accessed via boat.

Players can interact with the rice patch on the left side of the farm, but they must get rid of any weeds to replenish its Nutrient value. You’ll know when it’s ready when a sparkling effect surrounds it, as well as a notification from Otto regarding its harvest.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Fortunately, Otto will restock the rice farm for the remainder of the story, so you can continuously grab more of the ingredient throughout the story (just be sure to take out the weeds.) Players can also expand the plot at the farm’s store, including a Level 2 Expand Rice Paddy for 3,000 Gold.

Apart from Michael Bang’s mission, you can utilize rice for Sammy’s Good Ol’ Vegetable Sushi! quest and unique recipes, such as Hawaiian Poke, Seagrapes Special Sushi, and Tropical Fish Sushi Set. If you need extra cash, these dishes commonly feature a high-valued price and excessive Best Taste ratings.

Now that we’ve gone over the white rice location, you can discover other ingredients like Tuna. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more Dave the Diver content.