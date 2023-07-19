How to Beat Giant Gadon in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver has some truly unique boss encounters throughout the game, and probably the scariest among them is the Giant Gadon. If you’re trying to figure out how to beat this fearsome foe in the Glacial Passage and live to dive another day, here is our guide for how to beat the Giant Gadon in Dave the Diver.

What is the Huge Gadon in Dave the Diver & How to Beat It

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

As you make your way through the dark and murky Glacial Passage area, along the way you’ll undoubtedly notice the patrolling Gadon enemies. As you cannot fight them, it’s a matter of hiding and slipping by unnoticed.

Upon completing each of the mirror puzzles through the passage to melt ice that’s blocking your path, you’ll eventually reach an ominously dark room that’s hard to see into. Use the Divine Tree Fruit to light the way, and you’ll come face to face with the Giant Gadon, the gruesome result of various experiments that represents a darker aspect of the Sea Peoples‘ history.

Due to its sheer size and power, there is no plausible way to actually fight the Giant Gadon. Instead, it’s about escaping it and making it out of the Glacial Passage alive. Dave notices that the monster is chained up and that he can get out by riding the current through the bottom hallway.

As the cutscene continues, Dave thinks he’s home free but the Giant Gadon breaks free of its shackles and starts to give chase. As soon as gameplay resumes, you’ll need to swim and keep out of reach of its giant claws, all while dodging large icicles in the way.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Further into the chase, smaller icicle spikes will start to drop from the ceiling, so be sure to dodge those as well. Eventually, Dave will notice that the Giant Gadon appears to be winding up for an attack, and spots a Divine Tree Fruit nearby.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Upon striking the fruit, the flash that emits blinds the Giant Gadon, rendering it immobile for a few moments and allowing you to gain some distance. However, soon enough you’ll spot what looks like a dead end ahead.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Dave panics as the Giant Gadon approaches once again and lunges, conveniently breaking open the blockage and allowing you to get through. This takes you to a vertical path that leads straight down, though it seems to be the right way. Soon enough, the Giant Gadon is back on your tail and once more you must dodge numerous icicle blocks to keep out of its reach.

Eventually Dave spots the bottom of the passage and the Giant Gadon attempts another lunge, this time faceplanting right into the ground and fainting, for now.

Now the current carries you down another passage to the right, and once more be sure to evade the icicles. They get much closer together in this section of the chase, so stay agile with those flippers. Once again, the Giant Gadon makes a last ditch attempt to catch you, and finally there is actual light at the end of this tunnel.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Be careful, as the Giant Gadon tries one last double-swipe attack which requires two timed button presses to dodge. Once done, you can make your escape through the lit exit. Free of the claustrophobic tunnel and back out in open water, Dave sighs in relief.

A rumble breaks the mood and the clawed hand of the Giant Gadon breaks through the wall in one final, final attack. A pixelated cutscene ensues as a shadowy figure pulls Dave out of the way.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

It turns out to be none other than Suwam who saves you, and the Giant Gadon is finally done for good. After a brief conversation about acquiring warmer gear to further explore the Glacial Area, Dave and Suwam leave the area via the giant mirror and back to the village.

That concludes our guide for how to beat the Giant Gadon in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think the toughest boss in the game is so far.

