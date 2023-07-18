Where to Find Glacial Passage & Its Key in Dave the Diver

While Dave the Diver has more than plenty of exciting and vibrant areas to explore across the Blue Hole and beyond, there are of course some delightfully spooky places to discover also. In order to find the Glacial Passage Key in order to get to Glacial Passage, Dave will have to muster his courage and dive to one of those spooky places. If you’re trying to figure out how to go about this, we’ve put together a handy guide to show you where to find the Glacial Passage and its key to open it.

How to Get the Glacial Passage Key in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

You will need to retrieve the Glacial Passage Key as part of a mission in Chapter 4 from the Sea People, aptly titled ‘Find Glacial Passage Key’. To get to it, you need to make your way to an underwater tomb area that’s crawling with ghouls. Luckily though, these ghouls are behind bars and don’t present an actual threat for you to fight through.

Swim through the linear passage until you reach the room pictured above, where you’re required to complete a simple puzzle to obtain the key. To solve it, look at the mural on the back wall and note the sequence of symbols.

Replicate that by picking the stone blocks inscribed with those same symbols with your right mouse button, and place them in the same order on the pedestal in the center of the room. Make sure to stack the blank stones first to create the towers with their respective symbol on top. For instance, as seen above, the middle tower needs two blank stones stacked first, followed by the square block on top.

Once finished, you will be rewarded with the Glacial Passage Key, which you will need to literally unlock the Glacial Passage itself next.

Where to Find the Glacial Passage in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

With the key in hand, next is to find the Glacial Passage itself. That won’t be too difficult either, as upon returning to the Sea People Village, Suwam will be waiting in the Village courtyard to show you the way. Simply follow him to the right via a cutscene and the key will open the grand entrance to the passage.

Before you enter, Suwam warns that the second door within that opens up to the Glacial Passage has been locked in order to keep the Gadons from escaping. To open it, he hints that there is a contraption nearby that would help.

With all that noted, head inside to indeed find the second door down in the floor locked tight. To find the contraption to open it, head through the passage on the right.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

On the other side, you will find what appears to be a color-coded, sliding doorway puzzle. Dave makes a funny fourth wall remark about how players “touch this and that to find out how they operate”, and decides he’ll need to do the same to get through.

MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

To solve this first mini-puzzle, you’ll need to touch the pairs of color-coded buttons in the correct order to move the stone doors and clear a path across for Dave. Each colored button corresponds to the door with the same color, so when you hit that button, that door will move either up or down, opening one path while closing off another.

Since all the buttons are in pairs, that means two of the colored doors will open at the same time. The first button pair to hit, the only one you can starting off is the blue-yellow one directly above Dave. After pressing it, the second and third doors on the top will open, while the first and second ones on the bottom also open.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Next, swim down and to the right to the green-yellow button pair and hit it, then swim back and hit the same blue-yellow one again. With the first two doors on the top now open, swim up and across to the green-blue button pair and press it. This will open the third door and let you through.

Once out, swim down to where you see a Gadon patrolling the passage you need to get through. To avoid it, hide behind the stone statues lining the corridor to get past. Keep swimming right and then down until you veer left to the next contraption puzzle.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

This time you’ll need to rotate the two stone cogs to make yourself a path through. To do so, press the blue button in the center of the top cog to make it spin both until you can swim down and to the left and out. There will be another patrolling Gadon swimming up and down in the next section, so bide your time until you can get past it.

However, a cutscene will trigger and the Gadon catches sight of Dave, who tries to duck behind a glowing Divine Tree Fruit. When struck, the orb flashes and blinds the Gadon, giving Dave the opportunity to escape to the next part of the cog puzzle.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

This time there are four cogs to swivel to make a path through. In the first cog you enter after the cutscene, hit the blue button to turn all four cogs and then swim up to the top right one. Make sure to keep out of sight of the Gadon nearby.

Hit the next blue button a total of three times to spin the cogs until a path leads you to the left and then down and out of the puzzle. There is yet another Gadon lurking on the other side, so wait for it to swim up and then creep past to what looks like a door that’s iced over.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

To melt the ice, go and grab the Divine Tree Fruit that’s lying on the ground below. Swim back up with it and the orb will immediately melt the ice away, allowing Dave to pass through the door.

This brings you to the room right underneath the locked central passage door where you started. Ultimately you want to unlock the door, so that you’re able to enter and leave the Glacial Passage directly from there without needing to go through all those puzzles again. Dave hints that he could use the Pulley chain nearby to open it.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Swim up and interact with the Pulley, and as expected the door finally opens, creating a direct path to the Glacial Passage. To melt the ice block covering the next passage down, check out our guide to the Melt the Ice mission.

That concludes our guide for where to find the Glacial Passage and its key in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful in getting access to this area, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

