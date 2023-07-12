How to Melt the Ice in Dave the Diver

During the Melt the Ice mission, you’ll stumble upon a blockage that ultimately prohibits you from exploring the entire Glacial Area. Fortunately, players can get rid of this obstruction by performing a handy trick with the surrounding materials. So, if you are currently stuck in this area, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to clear out the icy barricade.

Dave the Diver Melt the Ice Mission Guide

To get rid of the ice in Dave the Diver, you must acquire the Divine Tree Fruit in the following room on the left side. Your primary goal is to redirect the light from the fruit to the initial location, clearing out the pathway with the ancient structures.

Since it can be a tricky to complete this quest, here’s a step-by-guide to help you through this endeavor:

Turn the platform once to reach the yellow and blue-colored device. This object functions like previous puzzles, where you can activate it near the blue-colored orb. Activate the yellow and blue-colored mechanism. Go back down to the ancient platform and turn it again. Swim down toward the enemy and hit the Divine Tree Fruit to blind it temporarily. Turn on the blue and green-colored mechanism. Hit the Divine Tree Fruit again and go through the pathway on the left side. Pick up the Divine Tree Fruit at the top. Carry the orb to the turning device and activate it. The Divine Tree Fruit may fall, but you should be able to keep it near you while it moves. Melt the ice barrier on the left while carrying the Divine Tree Fruit. Carry the orb to the stone platform to produce the light. Return to Cobra to acquire intel. You can swim upward to get back to the Sea People Village quickly.

The Melt the Ice mission will conclude shortly after this, but it won’t clear the rest of the ice barrier entirely. Thus, players must get the Crowbar from the delivery ship near the starting diving point at the 100-meter mark. Once inside the vessel, you’ll need to place the rocks in the designated area and eliminate the crabs by dropping the rubble on top of them.

You can grab the Crowbar after the creatures have been defeated, allowing you to return to Cobra at the boat. By the next day, players can return to the room with the ice barricade and use the tool the dislodge the rock.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

As a result, you can freely explore the ancient settlement and progress further in the main campaign.

Now that you know how to melt the ice in Dave the Diver, you can move on to the next challenge by learning how to beat the Mantis Shrimp boss. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more help with missions and items.