Where to Find the Sea People’s Stone Tablet in Dave the Diver

There is an abundant variety of things to do in Dave the Diver’s main story that put your sub-aquatic exploration skills to the test, particularly upon meeting the Sea People. During Chapter 2, in order for Dave to be able to talk to them, you’ll need create a translator that requires you to dive and find the Sea People’s Stone Tablet. If you’re unsure where exactly to find it, we’ve put together a guide that will lead the way to this quest item.

How to Start the Sea People Language Translator Quest in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

After taking care of the Giant Squid back in Chapter 1, Dr. Bacon will approach Dave with the idea to build a unique Translator that will allow him communicate with the Sea People. In order to make it, Dave will have to acquire three items: Amethyst, a Microphone, and the Sea People Stone Tablet.

If you happen to look back at the quest ‘In Progress’ Menu under the Esc tab, you’ll notice that Dr. Bacon hints that the Stone Tablet is actually located back in the Sea People Record Chamber, which you first discovered in Chapter 1. So you’ll need to strap on your dive suit and swim back to that location.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Once you head into the Chamber, simply swim over to the main area where you see the mural in the background, and the Tablet will be lying on the ground. Grab it and once you’ve also gotten the Microphone, head back to Dr. Bacon to complete the quest.

That concludes our guide to for how to find the Sea People Stone Tablet in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

