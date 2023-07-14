How to Get Amethyst in Dave the Diver

You won’t just be catching fish and marine life in Dave the Diver; you’ll also be looking to collect valuable materials required for cooking and crafting weapons, and some of them will also be required for story advancement. One such material is the Amethyst, and here’s how you can get it in Dave the Diver.

Dave the Diver Amethyst Location

The Amethyst ore nodes are located in the Depths area in Dave the Diver, which means that you’ll need to unlock the headlamp by completing Chapter 1, and you’ll also need to have upgraded the diving suit a couple times to be able to survive the deep black waters.

While the Amethyst node isn’t always guaranteed to spawn in the same locations, there’s always a good chance you’ll find it at the bottom right corner of the map. Upon entering the depths, swim straight to the bottom right corner, and you’ll usually find a chest, as well as the Amethyst node next to it.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The chests in this area usually contain either a UV light or a pickaxe, and you’ll need the latter to be able to break the node. The pickaxe will replace whatever you have equipped as your primary weapon, so swim over to the Amethyst node and left-click it three times to get three Amethysts.

There’s also a clamshell in the area if you need to replenish your oxygen, but if you find yourself running low, make sure to use the escape pod to get out quickly.

And that’s how you can get Amethyst in Dave the Diver. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.