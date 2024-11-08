In this fishing Roblox experience, some Mythical and Legendary fish can be quite hard to catch. So, to avoid wasting any time and too much bait, let’s find out everything you need to know on how to catch Brine Phantom in Fisch.

How Do You Catch Brine Phantom in Fisch?

First of all, it is useful to know that the Brine Phantom is the new version of the previous fish that was called Eyefestation. They can be found hiding in the deep murky waters of the Brine Pool, and they are quite an aggressive predator.

To catch it, you will have to use a Reinforced Rod to fish. As for bait, we would recommend using the Fish Head.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

But that’s not all, be careful to note that the Brine Phantom only appears in the Autumn season, and exclusively at night. Not only that, but the weather has to be foggy as well. Once all conditions are set, then you can set out with your rod and bait. We would recommend being patient as this fish still won’t have a high chance of appearing. Just be patient and you should be able to bring home a Brine Phantom.

How To Reach The Brine Pool

You can reach the Brine Pool from the Desolate Deep area, but you need to upgrade your rod to be able to fish there. First, you need to purchase the Diving gear. It’s necessary to dive underwater and not die in a few seconds.

By diving underwater at the red buoy, which you will find heading northeast from Sovernity Island, where the statue is, you will find the merchant selling the Reinforced Rod.

After you have the item, go back to Desolate Deep. From the place where all the NPCs are, find a wall blocked with wooden planks. You will need to use the glider, which can also be purchased from the Desolate Deep merchant, to glide from the wall to the planks. Then, you can climb them and slowly reach the top of the mountain. There you will find a cave, enter it to find – at the end – the Brine Pool.

That’s all we have for you on how to catch Brine Phantom in Fisch. For more guides for other Roblox games, check out our articles on Anime Vanguards reroll guide and how to get secret units.

