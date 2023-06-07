Image Source: Capcom

In a competitive fighter like Street Fighter 6, knowing all the best moves is just the first step to dominating your opponents. After all, it’s safe to say that understanding the basics is equally as important as remembering a powerful combo. To illustrate: Knowing how to block is paramount to your ongoing success in Capcom’s classic franchise. For the unaware, then, here’s how to block in Street Fighter 6. Let’s do it!

Blocking in Street Fighter 6

We’ll cut right to the chase: To block in Street Fighter 6, you’ll need to hold the analogue stick away from your opponent when they’re attacking you. In other words, moving your character in the opposite direction and tilting your stick in the reverse direction of your aggressor will result in a block.

For instance, if your opponent is on the left side of the screen, tilting your movement stick to the right will perform a block move, negating a large portion of damage.

Image Source: Capcom

Making things slightly more complex are high and low blocks. Standing and blocking will result in a high block, and these will cover any standard aerial attacks. However, if an opponent delivers a Cross-Up, this will still get through, so be mindful of that.

A low block is achieved when your character is crouched and blocking. This can be performed by pressing your movement stick diagonally downwards. Typically, these will negate any damage from low attacks, like sweeps, for instance. However, low blocks are largely ineffective against aerial attacks.

Blocking Drive Impacts with Drive Parries

Finally, Drive Impacts are a new mechanic and being on the receiving end of one can be deadly. In order to block an opponent’s Drive Impact, you’re going to need to perform a Drive Parry. Depending on what control scheme you’ve got set up, the buttons to achieve this will slightly vary.

On Classic controls, hold down Circle and Triangle on PlayStation or Y and B on Xbox. Alternatively, if you have New Game controls, press the R1 bumper on PlayStation or the RB bumper on Xbox.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to block in Street Fighter 6. For more, here’s how to do a Backward Recovery and how to get Style Experience fast. Or if you’d prefer, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

