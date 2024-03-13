If you are up for a tough challenge then you should try to become a trillionaire in BitLife! If you are ready for the heady heights of being the richest person alive then read on to find out how to become a trillionaire in BitLife.

Recommended Videos

How to Be a Trillionaire in BitLife

It is pretty hard to get rich enough to be called a billionaire in BitLife, so to attempt to be worth trillions is quite the undertaking. The best ways to earn BitLife trillionaire status are to live in a rich family or work hard early in life, making some smart investment choices as an adult. It’s difficult to get to Trillionaire status without God Mode or purchasing other expansion packs.

Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

Purchase God Mode to access the Royalty option when you create a character. If you don’t want to buy God Mode, you will need to rely on luck. Keep making new characters until you are lucky enough to create royalty. Or you can marry into royalty! This can start you off on a good level of richness but not quite at trillionaire status.

Create a character from the United Arab Emirates so there is no inheritance tax to pay later, and set them as royalty. don’t make any huge financial decisions during this life or the next, and ensure your character has one child only. That child will then inherit all of your money, which will grow year upon year. Give it a few generations and your BitLife character will eventually end up as a trillionaire!

Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

Another way to approach this is to create a BitLife character who can invest in Crypto or property. These will require the purchase of an expansion pack (Investor or Landlord). Your character will have to live somewhere without inheritance tax, have one child only, and make sure your spouse signs a prenup. This protects any money you acquire through the years. It shouldn’t take long to become a trillionaire if you make wise financial investments! Becoming a property tycoon in Monaco can amass a fortune too. Just purchase houses and rent them out for upwards of 10 million each!

If you want some other get-rich-quick schemes to try check out how to rob a bank or join the mafia! For more on the latest expansion, check out how to become a secret agent and how to succeed in assassination missions.