Category:
Guides

How to Become a Trillionaire in BitLife

How rich is too rich?!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 12:13 pm
bitlife trillionaire feature
Image Source: Candywriter

If you are up for a tough challenge then you should try to become a trillionaire in BitLife! If you are ready for the heady heights of being the richest person alive then read on to find out how to become a trillionaire in BitLife.

Recommended Videos

How to Be a Trillionaire in BitLife

It is pretty hard to get rich enough to be called a billionaire in BitLife, so to attempt to be worth trillions is quite the undertaking. The best ways to earn BitLife trillionaire status are to live in a rich family or work hard early in life, making some smart investment choices as an adult. It’s difficult to get to Trillionaire status without God Mode or purchasing other expansion packs.

bitlife trillionaire investments
Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

Purchase God Mode to access the Royalty option when you create a character. If you don’t want to buy God Mode, you will need to rely on luck. Keep making new characters until you are lucky enough to create royalty. Or you can marry into royalty! This can start you off on a good level of richness but not quite at trillionaire status.

Create a character from the United Arab Emirates so there is no inheritance tax to pay later, and set them as royalty. don’t make any huge financial decisions during this life or the next, and ensure your character has one child only. That child will then inherit all of your money, which will grow year upon year. Give it a few generations and your BitLife character will eventually end up as a trillionaire!

royalty inheritance bitlife
Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

Another way to approach this is to create a BitLife character who can invest in Crypto or property. These will require the purchase of an expansion pack (Investor or Landlord). Your character will have to live somewhere without inheritance tax, have one child only, and make sure your spouse signs a prenup. This protects any money you acquire through the years. It shouldn’t take long to become a trillionaire if you make wise financial investments! Becoming a property tycoon in Monaco can amass a fortune too. Just purchase houses and rent them out for upwards of 10 million each!

If you want some other get-rich-quick schemes to try check out how to rob a bank or join the mafia! For more on the latest expansion, check out how to become a secret agent and how to succeed in assassination missions.

related content
Read Article Tales of Tanorio Best Starter
tales of tanorio roblox best starter
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Guides
Guides
Tales of Tanorio Best Starter
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List
Pet Simulator 99 on Roblox
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List
Nenad Milićević and others Nenad Milićević and others Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to Get P-Rank in Pizza Tower
Main Character Posing in Front of P After Getting P-Rank in Pizza Tower
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get P-Rank in Pizza Tower
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tales of Tanorio Best Starter
tales of tanorio roblox best starter
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Guides
Guides
Tales of Tanorio Best Starter
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List
Pet Simulator 99 on Roblox
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List
Nenad Milićević and others Nenad Milićević and others Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to Get P-Rank in Pizza Tower
Main Character Posing in Front of P After Getting P-Rank in Pizza Tower
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get P-Rank in Pizza Tower
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 13, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.