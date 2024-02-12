How to Beat High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones

There are numerous adventures in Skull and Bones for players to experience. Some are relatively easy to beat, while with others some help would be useful to overcome their obstacles. This is our guide on how to beat the High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones.

How to Start High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

High Seas Heist is a mission you get early in Skull and Bones. Not long after you arrive in Sainte-Anne, you meet an NPC called Captain Scurlock.

To be even more precise, after you finish the mission of locating the Sea People Relic, you can go to Captain Scurlock and start one of the more challenging tasks in the early phase of the game. He will ask you to find a French ship called Royal Louis, obtain a treasure map from it, and find Caradec’s Bounty using the map.

High Seas Heist Objectives in Skull and Bones

Sail to the Royal Louis’ rumored location

Hunt down the Royal Louis and seize her cargo

Find and Steal Caradec’s Bounty

Where To Find Royal Louis in Skull and Bones

Since there are no precise instructions for the location of Royal Louis, some hints wouldn’t be bad at all. The French ship is located west of the Islands of the Moon.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t see the ship immediately after you arrive in the aforementioned area. The Royal Louis is patrolling these waters, not standing still. Instead of waiting for it to show up, circle around the area until you see it. You’ll recognize it as the French level four ship.

Once you’ve found it, prepare for a classic Skull and Bones battle. If you think your vessel is weaker than the Royal Louis, then make sure to arm yourself with long-range cannons and shoot at the French boat from a distance. Keep shooting until you set the enemy ship on fire and sink it.

After you emerge victorious in the naval battle, loot the Royal Louis’s cargo. Among other things, you should find Caradec’s Bounty Treasure Map. When you acquire it, check it out in your inventory to try to determine its location.

Where to Find Caradec’s Bounty in Skull and Bones

If you read the treasure map correctly, it will tell you that the Caradec’s Bounty is located at the Royal Burial Ground. Go south of the Read Isle and east of the Reef Sea to find the location.

Once you’re there, search for a pile of rocks in the middle of the sea. If a light appears from under the rocks, you’re in the right place. Interact with the rocks to acquire the treasure. Now that you’ve found Caradec’s Bounty in Skull and Bones, it’s time to return to Captain Scurlock. He’s waiting for you back in Sainte-Anne.

That’s it, you’ve successfully found the desired treasure! The captain will be grateful to you for finding it for him and will reward you accordingly for your efforts.

