Skull and Bones Sacred Tree Location

Wondering where the Sacred Tree location is in Skull and Bones? It’s one of the early outposts you discover in Ubisoft’s open-world pirate game, with some loot exclusive to that area. If you’re just beginning to explore the seven seas and want to hit up the Sacred Tree en route, here’s where to go.

Where is the Sacred Tree Location in Skull and Bones?

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The Sacred Tree location in Skull and Bones is just west of Hova Hill, off the coast of that specific outpost within the Red Isles region.

This isn’t especially easy to find, because your journey in Skull and Bones begins at Sainte-Anne. This outpost is far to the east of the Sacred Tree, so you’ll need to head quite far out. Fortunately, it’s still within the Red Isles region, where you first begin the game. We recommend checking the in-game map as soon as you have free reign, at which point you’ll easily spot the Hova Hill outpost on the map.

From there, it’s a simple case of sailing across to the Sacred Tree. Of course, you’ll need to keep an eye out for regular environmental hazards such as sharks, enemy ships, and hazardous weather.

All Sacred Tree Blueprints in Skull and Bones

Once you arrive at the Sacred Tree in Skull and Bones, you’ll need to disembark before unlocking it as an outpost.

From there you can get off your ship and explore the Sacred Tree. Hunt down the NPC named Sea People Trader, to purchase a range of crafting items. Here’s what you can unlock the recipes for:

Hulk Ship

Tearing Culverin I and II

Bombard II

Long Gun Works I

Chains Locker I

Repair Kit II

You can also purchase the following items from various trader NPCs on the island:

Sailmaker Necklace

Sailmaker Forearms

Sailmaker Bracers

Clan’s Wake

Cannonball Crate

Godrogodro

Coconut

Flour

Water Flask

Repair Kit I

Trondro Gasy

Vary Be Menaka

Raw Beef

Raw Chicken

Raw Vegetables

Raw Mutton

That’s all for our guide on the Sacred Tree location in Skull and Bones. For more on the game, check out how to farm Acacia and get Bog Iron. We’ve got even more guides below for you.