Skull and Bones Sacred Tree Location

Wondering where the Sacred Tree location is in Skull and Bones? It’s one of the early outposts you discover in Ubisoft’s open-world pirate game, with some loot exclusive to that area. If you’re just beginning to explore the seven seas and want to hit up the Sacred Tree en route, here’s where to go.
Where is the Sacred Tree Location in Skull and Bones?
The Sacred Tree location in Skull and Bones is just west of Hova Hill, off the coast of that specific outpost within the Red Isles region.
This isn’t especially easy to find, because your journey in Skull and Bones begins at Sainte-Anne. This outpost is far to the east of the Sacred Tree, so you’ll need to head quite far out. Fortunately, it’s still within the Red Isles region, where you first begin the game. We recommend checking the in-game map as soon as you have free reign, at which point you’ll easily spot the Hova Hill outpost on the map.
From there, it’s a simple case of sailing across to the Sacred Tree. Of course, you’ll need to keep an eye out for regular environmental hazards such as sharks, enemy ships, and hazardous weather.
All Sacred Tree Blueprints in Skull and Bones
Once you arrive at the Sacred Tree in Skull and Bones, you’ll need to disembark before unlocking it as an outpost.
From there you can get off your ship and explore the Sacred Tree. Hunt down the NPC named Sea People Trader, to purchase a range of crafting items. Here’s what you can unlock the recipes for:
- Hulk Ship
- Tearing Culverin I and II
- Bombard II
- Long Gun Works I
- Chains Locker I
- Repair Kit II
You can also purchase the following items from various trader NPCs on the island:
- Sailmaker Necklace
- Sailmaker Forearms
- Sailmaker Bracers
- Clan’s Wake
- Cannonball Crate
- Godrogodro
- Coconut
- Flour
- Water Flask
- Repair Kit I
- Trondro Gasy
- Vary Be Menaka
- Raw Beef
- Raw Chicken
- Raw Vegetables
- Raw Mutton
That’s all for our guide on the Sacred Tree location in Skull and Bones. For more on the game, check out how to farm Acacia and get Bog Iron. We’ve got even more guides below for you.