Bog Iron is an essential resource in Skull and Bones if you want to craft weaponry such as cannons for your ship. To get started, read on to find out how to get Bog Iron in Skull and Bones.

How to Get and Use Bog Iron in Skull & Bones

Bog Iron is found in low-lying areas and cliffsides in Skull and Bones. Before you go out searching you will need a pickaxe tool. Visit the Carpenter to craft a Pickaxe with 2x Torn Sail and 1x Broken Plank.

Now you have your tool, you can go out sailing to search for Bog Iron. Open up your map and find the lumpy brown ore spots, which indicate Bog Iron locations. Mark the area so it is easy to find the right location.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Upon approaching the location, you will either see a prompt to Loot or Harvest your material. You can harvest from onboard your vessel so there is no need to disembark. Harvesting the iron brings up a minigame you need to complete to mine the ore. Hit the green area as many times as it takes to gather all the resources. If you miss the correct spot three times, you will have to start again.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

If no harvest prompt appears, even though you know there should be some located there, that means another player got there first! Open your map and find a different spot or try again at a later time. There is an Auto Harvest mode in Settings, however this means harvesting takes longer. You also come away with fewer resources.

BogIiron is found all around Sainte-Anne and on the surrounding islands, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find what you need. Be aware: the Bog Iron map icons do look very similar to coconut map icons!

Take your Bog Iron to the Blacksmith to craft Culverin Cannons for your ship. Now you will be ready to defend yourself when you set sail!

For more Skull and Bones hints and tips including how to find Acacia wood, check out more of our guides below.