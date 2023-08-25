How to Alert & Destroy Security Cameras in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The opposite of what every single heist film tells you to do.

All of Nolan Chance’s Snapshot quests will have you doing some infiltration. To start off, he wants you to destroy Security Cameras, but after that, he also simply wants you to alert them. As high-security areas are relatively new to Fortnite, players might be a little unsure where to get these going.

These quests can only be progressed inside the new named locations in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Eclipsed Estate, Relentless Retreat, and Sanguine Suites). This is because they hold vaults within them with plenty of security.

The upper levels are constantly crawling with NPC guards, but security tightens the deeper you go. After you hit the first basement level, there will be security cameras watching over everything. Their moving yellow beams give them away.

How to Alert a Security Camera in Chapter 4 Season 4

In order to alert a security camera, you need to cross in front of their yellow beam. Unlike stealth games that might give you a few seconds before being spotted, the cameras in Fortnite lock right onto you. As soon as the beam turns red, you have alerted the camera and nearby enemies.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

That second part is important because a security camera will mark you so that everyone, including nearby players, will see your location.

How to Destroy Security Cameras in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Security cameras don’t have all that much health, so breaking them isn’t too difficult. However, it is better to break them without alerting them.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Simply shoot at the camera and it’ll be destroyed. There’s really not all that much else you need to know.

It seems that the Nolan Chance Snapshot quests might be randomized. However, you will at least know what to do with security cameras once you get to those quests.