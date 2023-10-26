How Long Does It Take to Beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a pretty short game, and some players may wonder if its sequel also has the same length. For those who are curious about how long it takes to beat Spider-Man 2, we have made this guide to answer that question.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Completion Times Explained

Unlike most triple-A games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can be beaten within 15-20 hours. As usual, each player’s gameplay time will vary based on the type of activities they’re doing.

If you are only focusing on the main story, you will get approximately 15 hours of gameplay. However, most players will also likely consume side content, and it should increase their playtime up to around 20 hours. For a completionist playthrough, you can get over 25 hours of gameplay.

Personally, it took me around 21 hours to reach the ending, and I was playing casually. I mainly focused on the main story, but I still completed various side contents. For example, I took all six FNSM App Requests, visited all Photo Op locations, completed The Flame and Cultural Museum quest chains, finished Brooklyn Visions side missions, and discovered all Prowler Stashes.

Other side content I’ve done but not completed include:

I have also unlocked the majority of Spider-Men Suits and collected a bunch of Spider-Bots. Unfortunately, I have never been a completionist, and I can’t be bothered to obtain all 42 Spider-Bots and 78 Suits.

Although some fans may be disappointed with the gameplay time, I can confidently say that I wholly enjoyed the time I spent on Spider-Man 2. Unlike some developers, Insomniac has always tried to focus more on quality than quantity. They wanted to make each mission memorable instead of filling it with mind-numbing fetch-quests that plague many titles.

Now that you know how long it takes to beat Spider-Man 2, you can check out other articles on Twinfinite. I recommend reading our best skills guide if you are confused about which abilities you should unlock first.