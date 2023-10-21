All EMF Experiments & How to Complete Them in Spider-Man 2

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bringing the dynamic duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales together for a grand adventure, players are going to be kept busy keeping the Big Apple safe from the bad guys while trying to do as much good as possible. Just like in previous games, there are plenty of other side activities to get up to, including some that will test your puzzling skills. To help players out, this guide to all EMF Experiments and how to complete them in Spider-Man 2 will definitely come in handy.

What are EMF Experiments in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

As players progress through the main story of Spider-Man 2, a reunion between Harry Osborn and Peter Parker results in the two partnering in order to create a brighter future for the world.

Peter then joins Harry by working at the Emily-May Foundation, or EMF. It is here where the brightest minds get together to try to make the world a better place using technology and knowledge. The EMF experiments done here help to create better plants for food, secure the long-term future of bees, and much more.

The first taste of this noble endeavor comes during Peter’s first visit to the EMF, where he is introduced to the idea of splicing genetic materials to create improved plants. This will start a puzzling section in which the right hexagonal segments have to be placed in a grid so that specific requirements are met. Only compatible sides of different hexagons can connect to each other. This means that connecting sides need to have the matching color and number of prongs.

The solutions for this tutorial section are as follows:

For the first puzzle, you simply need to connect all of the sides of the Plant hexagons with Four White Lines on them.

The second puzzle is a little more complex, as you’ll need to find a Hexagon that can connect to whatever you place to the right, upper left, and lower left of it. The Sun hexagon is the correct choice here.

The third puzzle, while a bit more complex due to it requiring you to use a certain number of each hexagon type, isn’t too difficult as long as you take it one step at a time. Keep in mind which connections you’ll create with each new hexagon you put down.

Following this introduction, the wider open world of New York will have more opportunities for players to do their part in saving the Earth for future generations. Peter is the only one who can complete these challenges, so keep that in mind. Also, not all EMF experiments will appear immediately, so carry on with the main story if there are no more left.

EMF Experiment in Chinatown – Little Tokyo: Plant Science

Upon arriving at the location above, players can interact with the table in front of them to start the EMF experiment, with a focus on splicing plants once more. Before the calibration process starts though, you’ll need to collect several plant samples around the building. Use R3 to detect these plants easily, which can be found through tracing their roots. After that, head to their locations and hit Triangle to grab them once you are close enough.

To find the first plant, head to the side of the building by following the roots. You will be able to grab this one just between some windows.

An easier find one, this particular plant sample can be picked up just next to the planters on the wall behind them.

Lastly, follow the roots to the final plant that is on a street lamp to the north of the experiment table.

Now that all viable samples are in hand, return to the experiment table to start the calibration to create the best kind of plant for the conditions. Note that there is a need for two segments with the leaf symbol and another with the H, and as usual, only corresponding connectors can be placed next to each other. For those having trouble, here’s the solution:

Following that, Peter will need to turn on the sprinklers and kickstart the growth of this new plant. Get to the water tower just behind him and use L1 + R1 to interact with the pipes. Unfortunately, the pipes will have several leaks that need some web to seal. Just look for water coming out of the pipes and aim your web shooters at them. There are a total of seven leaks to track down.

The first is directly next to where Spider-Man uses his web to start the water flowing. Seal this up with a quick shot of sticky web.

Next, just below the water tank is another leak that is obstructed by some boxes and other items. Get rid of those and fix that leak right up.

From the previous leak, turn back and you will be able to spot three more leaks. Move the cart away to get at the first one, while the other two are more straightforward fixes.

After the trio, hop onto the fence just behind them to spot another leak by the side of the building. Nothing a little web can’t fix.

Lastly, turn back around and face the water tank again. You will be able to see the final leak just above.

Seal them all up nicely, and the experiment will be completed, rewarding players with some tech parts as well as XP.

EMF Experiment in Downtown Brooklyn – Brooklyn Heights: Energy

For this particular EMF experiment, it’s all about maintaining speed and height with the Web Wings, so make sure you have those related upgrades if possible.

Head to the location and interact with the table as usual. After getting briefed, it’s time to take to the skies. Charge up a jump and prepare to open up the Web Wings using Triangle.

Hit R3 to help highlight all the nearby wind tunnels and updrafts that can help Spider-Man gain the necessary height required to deploy the turbines. The helpful on-screen indicators will also lead players to the right areas to do so, but make sure to hit Square at the required height to send those energy turbines out into the wind.

With all five turbines deployed correctly, Peter will receive a warning that one of the turbines has been compromised. Gain some air and fly to the location to find some Hunters making a mess of things. Dispatch them however you like, and then turn your attention back to the turbine. Use L1+R1 on the turbine to get it running normally again to complete this experiment.

EMF Experiment in Upper West Side – Central Park: Bee Drones

A much easier EMF experiment that brings about a sense of catharsis, head to the Upper West side to find this one involving the bee drones. Hit up the table and get the details, after which your control shifts over to piloting those adorable bee drones. Use R2 or the X button to ascend, L2 or the Circle button to descend, and R1 or the Square button to fire.

The aim is to eliminate 12 of the purple glowing targets, which can be wasps or even rodents on the ground. Use the radar if you are having difficulty finding the next one, and it shouldn’t take too long for the park to be cleared.

Once all the pests have been taken care of, the next objective is to teach the bee drones where to propagate. This is done by flying through bee holograms to drop pheromones.

Just look for the floating yellow symbols and fly through them. There are more than the required seven dotted around the region, so don’t worry about missing a particularly well-hidden one. Finish everything up, and this experiment will be one for the books without too much of a fuss.

EMF Experiment in Harlem – Central Park: Energy

For this one, you will be tasked with taking an eventful ride on some cutting-edge bicycles that are better for the environment.

After getting briefed, head to the nearby station where the bicycles are parked. Get on one, and start to get used to the steering and peddling using just the left analog stick.

Follow the path and hit those areas where there is a blue light shining down from the lamps. These are essentially checkpoints that help ensure the bikes are in good working order. Once you hit five out of 10 checkpoints, the bicycle will start to malfunction and trigger a countdown before it explodes. Repeatedly tap the Cross button to speed up, while cutting corners as much as possible.

The ability to boost using R2 will also be introduced. Use it to get some speed and take jumps whenever you see them so that Peter can soar through the sky. Make it safely to the area with the vans to discharge the battery and prevent a disaster from happening. Doing your part for science is not always going to be a safe task.

EMF Experiment in Little Odessa – Queens Apiary: Bee Drones

Next up is another EMF experiment centered around the bee drones.

This time around, there are 20 targets that need to be shot at on the rooftops. Be sure to eliminate those pests running on the ground as well, and show them the prowess of the bee drones. However, a new enemy will soon arrive on the scene in the form of a bird trying to eat the bees.

Hit Triangle to switch to Sonic Mode on the bee drone, and start firing at the bird to send it flying away. This will begin a chase sequence where players will have to keep up with the avian and keep sending sonic waves its way to get it moving again. Eventually, the bird will lead players back to its home, a cage that has its door propped open by a wooden plank.

To close the lid on this problem permanently, aim the reticle at the plank and destroy it using Sonic Mode. This will shut the door and keep the bird from causing trouble for our bee friends in the future, and conclude the experiment.

EMF Experiment in Downtown Brooklyn – Prospect Park: Bee Drones

Another day, another bee drone experiment for Peter to complete.

Head to Prospect Park and get ready to zap some pests once again. After dealing with 10 pests and trying to spread pheromones in five locations, the amazing bee drone will be captured by an unknown assailant and taken away.

To locate the bee drone, take to the skies and arrive at the designated high points for Spider-Man to attempt to reconnect to the tool. Eventually, the perspective will shift to the captured bee drone inside a warehouse, where criminals are stockpiling bees for nefarious purposes. Take revenge by shooting out all the glass cases containing captured bees, and send the bad guys running for their lives.

Once that’s done, Spider-Man can mop up the rest of the stragglers that have been up to no good, and record another win for the good people over at the EMF.

EMF Experiment in Hell’s Kitchen – Portside: Plant Science

The next EMF challenge revolves around creating some more genetically strengthened plants.

Swing by this location by the water for a slightly different take on things. With the integrity of the samples affected, you’ll need to investigate the water nearby with the Triangle icon to start narrowing down what has happened. This will bring up a potentially new puzzle for players to solve, where corrupted atoms need to be destroyed without eliminating the essential ones.

Always look at the connecting atoms to make sure you don’t accidentally destroy an essential atom. Those yellow and blocky neutral atoms are safe to get rid of, but eliminations can stack depending on which atom you choose to eliminate. For example: If you delete an atom connected to two other atoms, those atoms will be destroyed as well. Likewise, if destroying atoms causes a section to become detached from the larger chain, it will collapse in on itself and disappear.

Here’s the right sequence for those unsure of what to do:

Rotate the view to the left, and target the neutral atom connecting two of the corrupted ones to get rid of all three.

Now, look for the corrupted atom that is in between two neutral ones, making it safe for elimination without affecting the others.

Similarly, look for another set of one corrupted atom being linked to two neutral atoms. Get rid of them quickly.

Now, for the two corrupted atoms connected to a singular neutral atom, do not get rid of the latter thinking it will just remove the corrupted ones. Instead, target one of the corrupted atoms to remove the pair safely.

Lastly, look for the two corrupted atoms that are linked together, and target the one furthest away from everything else.

With that settled, it is now time to grab a nearby fish to help with completing the splicing. Head to the ports nearby and look for fish that is swimming in the water. Use R3 to identify potential targets, and use Triangle to retrieve them.

Eventually, Peter will grab the right one and you can head back to the table to finish up the splicing.

Time for splicing, and you know the drill. Grab the necessary elements, but make sure they all have compatible connectors. You are going to need two segments with leaves, two with the H symbol, and one with water. If you are unable to figure it out, here’s the correct arrangement to finish up this particular experiment:

EMF Experiment in Financial District – Two Bridges: Plant Science

Hope your green thumb is ready, as this will be another plant science experiment. But wait, there’s a twist. After getting the download, Peter will need to retrieve a particular plant sample from Empire State University. Follow the target and arrive at the greenhouse, only to find that special plant missing.

Thankfully, there is a very visible trail of pollen that’s been left behind by the plant, so get to swinging and follow the yellow trail. This will lead Spider-Man to the evildoers who have grabbed the valuable plant hanging out on a rooftop. Players now have the option of either going in loud and getting into a scrap or using stealth and gadgets alike to pick off unsuspecting criminals one by one.

Grab the plant sample after dealing with the ruffians, and get back to the location of the experiment. Trouble comes calling, however, as the criminals have followed our hero back here. Let your fists do the talking now and defeat them all to get to the real task of splicing plants. This time around, you’ll need three segments with the leaf, one with the H, one with sunlight, and a final one with water. The full arrangement should look something like this:

Once that’s done, the table will open up so that Peter can deposit the plant sample safely while security is being looked at by the EMF. Job done; time to move on to the next one.

EMF Experiment in Astoria – Emily-May Foundation

This will be the final EMF experiment for players to pursue in the game, but it is only available once the main story has ended. As such, there are spoilers involved , so only read ahead if you don’t mind getting the key details before experiencing them for yourself.

After you regain control of Miles following the credits, switch to Peter and approach the bench in Peter’s garage to start things off.

Following the events that unfolded with the final fight against Venom, Harry Osborn is now in a vegetative state, a condition not dissimilar to when he first underwent treatment using the symbiote. That said, his desire to do good alongside Peter has never wavered, and this final experiment is all about commemorating both Emily Osborn and May Parker in a permanent way that helps the city of New York.

It’s time for another plant splicing exercise, but this time with even more significant meaning than ever before. To get the Emily May plant right, players will have to fill up an octagon with one segment each containing a leaf, the sun, water, and the H symbol. Here’s the solution if you run into any trouble:

This will create a beautiful-looking tree that blooms with two distinct colors, each representing the women who made the duo who they are today. Thanks to the bee drones that are carrying out their mission, in the years to come, these trees will grow and become a symbol of hope to not just the people of New York, but also to the families involved.

Rewards for Completing All EMF Experiments in Spider-Man 2

Aside from both the normal and rare tech parts that are awarded to players for completing the experiments as well as some nice boosts of XP, there is one final prize awaiting all who are scientifically curious.

Completing all nine EMF Experiments will see players get Harry’s gift of the Life Story suit, which will likely be the last suit you will need to complete your collection and grab the corresponding trophy. You’ll also get the trophy tied to completing every EMF Experiment, which should push you ever closer to the game’s Platinum accolade.

That’s everything you need to know when it comes to all the EMF Experiments and how to complete them in Spider-Man 2. For more help, check out related content below, or search Twinfinite for other tips and tricks.