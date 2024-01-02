Honkai Star Rail Luka Best Build Guide

Luka is a member of Wildfire and the renowned boxing champion of the Belobog Underworld in Honkai Star Rail. If you manage to get this boxer, you can read this handy guide to find out the best build for him.

How to Build Luka in HSR

Luka is a four-star character who follows the Path of Nihility and has a Physical element. Besides dealing regular damage, he can also inflict Bleed on enemies, and it will last for three turns.

Light Cone: Good Night and Sleep Well Alternative: Eyes of the Prey, In the Name of the World, Solitary Healing, or Fermata

Relics: Prisoner in Deep Confinement Body: Effect Hit Rate or ATK% Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Sphere: Physical DMG Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate or ATK%

Eidolons: E4

Trace Priority: Skill > Ultimate > Talent > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse

The best Light Cone for Luca is Good Night and Sleep Well, which can increase his DMG by 12 percent for every debuff the target enemy has. This effect can stack up to three times, and it also applies to DoT.

The Prisoner in Deep Confinement set is the best Relic for Luca since it can boost his DoT. For every DoT the target enemy is afflicted with, he can ignore six percent of the target’s DEF when dealing DMG to them.

For Planar Ornaments, you can equip the Firmament Frontline Glamoth set on Luca to increase his ATK. If his SPD reaches 135, he can deal 12 percent more DMG. You can even get 18 percent more damage if you can get Luca’s speed to 160.

The best Eidolon to unlock is Luca’s E4, Never Turning Back. This Eidolon increases his ATK by five percent for every stack of Fighting Will he has, and this buff can reach 20 percent or four stacks.

When upgrading Luca’s Traces, you should prioritize his Skill to increase his DoT and overall damage. Afterward, you can level up his Ultimate and Talent to get some extra damage. As usual, his Basic Attack should be your last priority, but it should still be upgraded.

That’s everything you need to know about how to build Luka. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can check out our guide on the best build for Bronya. She is one of the best support units in the game thanks to her abilities to give an ally an Extra Turn and buff your team’s damage.