Honkai Star Rail Hanya Build Guide & Ascension Materials

Hanya is the new four-star unit introduced in Honkai: Star Rail version 1.5. She is one of the judges of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Ten-Lords Commission, and she can be a powerful member of your team. In this guide, you can discover all her Ascension Materials and her best build.

HSR Hanya Ascension Materials

Hanya is a buffer who follows the path of Harmony and has a Physical element. Her Skill allows her to generate one Skill Point each time an ally attacks an enemy with the Burden status effect. On the other hand, her Ultimate can buff a party member’s SPD and ATK for two turns.

Here are all Ascension Materials you must gather to reach her max level:

Rank Required Level Credits Material 1 Material 2 1 20 3,200 Artifex’s Module x4 – 2 30 6,400 Artifex’s Module x8 – 3 40 12,800 Artifex’s Cogwheel x4 Netherworld Pass x2 4 50 32,000 Artifex’s Cogwheel x8 Netherworld Pass x5 5 60 64,000 Artifex’s Gyreheart x5 Netherworld Pass x15 6 70 128,000 Artifex’s Gyreheart x7 Netherworld Pass x28 Total 245,400 Artifex’s Module x12

Artifex’s Cogwheel x12

Artifex’s Gyreheart x12 Netherworld Pass x50

HSR Best Hanya Build

Hanya is a support unit that can buff her allies and generate Skill Points. She won’t deal a lot of damage, but she can make her teammates more powerful.

Light Cone: Dance! Dance! Dance!

Relic: Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Body: HP% Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Sprightly Vonwacq Sphere: HP% Rope: Energy Regen Rate

Eidolons: E6

Trace Priority: Talent > Skill > Ultimate > Basic Attack

The best Light Cone for Hanya is the four-star Light Cone Dance! Dance! Dance! This gear can grant Advanced Forward buff on other team members’ actions whenever she uses her Ultimate. Other viable Light Cones include Past and Future, Planetary Rendezvous, and Memories of the Past.

You can equip the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set on Hanya. Besides increasing her SPD, this Relic set can boost allies’ SPD whenever she unleashes her Ultimate.

For Planar Ornaments, you can equip the Sprightly Vonwacq set, which you can get from Simulated Universe World IV. This artifact can increase Hanya’s Energy Regeneration Rate and grant the Advanced Forward buff if her SPD reaches 120 or higher.

If you aim to unlock her Eidolons, I recommend obtaining her E6, Six Reverences. This ability can make her Talent even more powerful by increasing the DMG Boost effect by 10 percent.

When upgrading her Traces, you should focus on her Talent first so she can boost her allies’ DMG to the maximum. Afterward, you can level up her Skill and Ultimate, which can provide other buffs to her teammates. I don’t really recommend upgrading her Basic Attack to the maximum since she’s not meant to be a damage dealer.

That is everything you need to know about Hanya’s Ascension Materials and her best build. If you want to read more HSR content, I recommend you check out our guide on how to build Argenti. He is one of the two new five-star units introduced in version 1.5.