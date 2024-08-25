The life of a fisherman can be tough but someone’s got to do it! If you want fish to eat or sell in Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home then you’d better learn to fish. Find out a foolproof way of catching fish in our Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home fishing guide.

Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home Fishing Guide

If you have played a lot of games like Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home, then you will know how hard fishing can be! The fishing mechanics in this game are pretty similar to others and the fish as just as troublesome. It’s almost like they don’t want to be caught..! So, let’s get into how to make fishing easier in Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home.

When you start out at the new farm, you only have a hoe and a watering can. The rest of your tools should be purchased at the General Store or crafted by Andy at the Crafters. Your first basic fishing rod is sold by Victoria at the General Store for 100 coins.

How to Catch a Fish

To start fishing you will need to find a fishing spot near the coast or a pond. Open up your Main Menu and select the map. All around the map, you will find fishing lure icons. Tap one to head towards your fishing spot! Tap the water where you see the shadows of fish and throw in your line. Watch the lure as it bobs in the water. The lure will bob a few times then it will disappear under the water. When this happens quickly tap your screen.

Now the trickiest part begins. Tap and pull the fish towards you to lure it in. Stop when the fish struggles! Ths is indicated by a red circle as you are reeling them in. Your bar will deplete quicker if you keep pulling as it struggles and the fish will get away. Your success (and the size of the fish) depends on a few factors:

If the fish is willing to be caught;

The quality of your fishing rod;

The quality of your bait;

Your skill and technique.

It is entirely possible to catch fish with no bait and with only your basic rod but they will be small! The fish may escape the first few times. Keep trying and eventually, you will reel one in.

