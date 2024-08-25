How to Make More Money in Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home

In Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home you sometimes have to spend money to make money! It is possible to earn a few coins by selling produce you pick from the ground but that’s not very efficient. Check out our money guide to help you make more money in Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home!

Making Money in Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home

As you explore more of what the village has to offer you may notice that a lot of fun stuff costs a lot of money! Adding animals and pets will cost thousands, so it is important to try and make as much money as possible.

The game becomes a balancing act between increasing Happiness and making money. As you complete tasks for villagers, growing them produce and getting seeds in return, you should also be planting extra crops to sell. Always sell the higher-rated (2 stars or above) crops for profit and give the lower-rated stuff to villagers. They don’t mind how high the quality is, usually.

Selling crops is easy and can be done in three ways:

Placing produce in the Shipping Bin outside your home;

Selling at any vendor in the village;

Selling at the stand on the road (unlocked in Chapter 3.)

Animals produce milk, eggs, and wool which are all very valuable and a great way to make money in Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home. Always sell these unless you have recipes to craft first. Mutated plants, produce, and flowers also make a good profit so those should be the first to be placed in the Shipping Bin.

Make sure you follow these tips to ensure you have high-star crops to sell:

Rotate the fields regularly so the soil can recover. The better the soil, the better the crop;

Use fertilizer whenever you can;

Water your plants every day except when it is raining;

Watch out for seasonal plants. These grow better in specific conditions.

Although it is tempting to spend 5,000 on a cat or dog for your home, this sort of purchase can wait until you have a full working farm. Any large sums of money you make should go on purchasing livestock and expensive crops first.

Next up, get fishing and reel in a big one in Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home.

