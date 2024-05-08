Can You Double Dash in Hades 2?

Wondering if you can double dash in Hades 2? Supergiant Games’ first title in the titular Greek myth rogue-like included ways to upgrade your starting dash and improve your maneuverability. So, has it carried over to the sequel, too? That’s what we’ll answer here, exploring the current state of the double dash in Hades 2, and how you might expect to use it.

Recommended Videos

Can You Unlock Double Dash Ability in Hades 2?

Image by Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

At the moment, it appears that the early access build of Hades 2 doesn’t include the ability to double dash. Considering the changes to movement in the sequel, this is definitely unfortunate. With a more rigid and at times clunky dash ability, the option to enhance it would go some way to improving Melinoe’s agility in combat.

However, just because the game doesn’t currently include the option doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be added. Although there’s been no official word, we’d wager that with all the Hades 2 Keepsakes, different types of Boons, and multitudes of concoctions, there’s a reasonable chance something related to improving the dash ability will come along sooner or later.

That’s all we’ve got for you on the status of the double dash in Hades 2 right now. While it’s a shame to see this mechanic has yet to cross over from the first game, there are plenty of other ways to improve your combat effectiveness. A big one of course is concoctions. These require a variety of different materials to make. If you’re struggling to find any, whether it’s simple Hades 2 Marble or Hades 2 Iron, or rarer ingredients like Hades 2 Golden Apples or Hades 2 Mandrake seeds, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re still catching up on other game mechanics as well, why not check out the best Hades 2 familiars, or how to spend Charon’s Gold?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more