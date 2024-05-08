Can You Get A Double Dash in Hades 2: A player in an empty clockwork chamber.
Image by Supergiant Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Can You Double Dash in Hades 2?

Can we double dash forwards?
Image of Finlay Cattanach
Finlay Cattanach
|
Published: May 8, 2024 10:10 am

Wondering if you can double dash in Hades 2? Supergiant Games’ first title in the titular Greek myth rogue-like included ways to upgrade your starting dash and improve your maneuverability. So, has it carried over to the sequel, too? That’s what we’ll answer here, exploring the current state of the double dash in Hades 2, and how you might expect to use it.

Can You Unlock Double Dash Ability in Hades 2?

Can You Get A Double Dash in Hades 2: A player fighting Eris.
Image by Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

At the moment, it appears that the early access build of Hades 2 doesn’t include the ability to double dash. Considering the changes to movement in the sequel, this is definitely unfortunate. With a more rigid and at times clunky dash ability, the option to enhance it would go some way to improving Melinoe’s agility in combat.

However, just because the game doesn’t currently include the option doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be added. Although there’s been no official word, we’d wager that with all the Hades 2 Keepsakes, different types of Boons, and multitudes of concoctions, there’s a reasonable chance something related to improving the dash ability will come along sooner or later.

That’s all we’ve got for you on the status of the double dash in Hades 2 right now. While it’s a shame to see this mechanic has yet to cross over from the first game, there are plenty of other ways to improve your combat effectiveness. A big one of course is concoctions. These require a variety of different materials to make. If you’re struggling to find any, whether it’s simple Hades 2 Marble or Hades 2 Iron, or rarer ingredients like Hades 2 Golden Apples or Hades 2 Mandrake seeds, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re still catching up on other game mechanics as well, why not check out the best Hades 2 familiars, or how to spend Charon’s Gold?

Author
Finlay Cattanach
Fin is a passionate writer and gamer, with plenty of experience in both areas. He's been writing seriously for close to a decade, working on various novels, short stories, and other associated fiction projects with the long-term aspiration of becoming a published author. He loves science-fiction and fantasy - both themes that come through strongly in his work. His writing and worldbuilding expertise have allowed him to hone his ability to communicate through written language. Where gaming is concerned, Fin plays across a broad variety of different genres. He's sunk thousands of hours into everything from Minecraft, Destiny 2 and Dark Souls 3 to Rust, Stellaris and Apex Legends. He's got a particular sweet spot for anything with an engaging narrative and compelling worldbuilding. He loves to get lost inside new worlds, immersing himself in escapism to really connect with an experience and the story it's trying to tell. After graduating Arts University Bournemouth with a degree in Creative Writing, he began building a career as a freelance writer, combining his two greatest passions into a job. He's written previously for both big and small outlets, from Startmenu.com to TheLoadout.com and VideoGamer.com. He currently works on a freelance basis with Twinfinite.com, where he enjoys a role working on guides, features, and more.