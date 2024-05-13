There are many gods in Hades 2 whose boons you can use in your hunt for Chronos. Aphrodite is one of them and offers powerful boons for melee weapon-based builds. Here is the best Aphrodite build in Hades 2.

What Is the Best Hades 2 Aphrodite Build?

Aphrodite’s boons are incredibly useful if you’re a fan of using the Moonstone Axe or Sister Blades. For this build in mind, the Moonstone Axe will be your best friend, simply due to how her boons can help empower the slow-moving weapon’s attacks. Here is what you’re going to want to use and find for this particular build:

Weapon: Moonstone Axe . It hits hard and can do well at range or in melee depending on how your build plays out. However, in this instance, its melee synergies are very strong.

. It hits hard and can do well at range or in melee depending on how your build plays out. However, in this instance, its melee synergies are very strong. Animal Familiar: Frinos . The #1 best frog that raises your HP, blocks projectiles, and can hop on enemies for some damage.

. The #1 best frog that raises your HP, blocks projectiles, and can hop on enemies for some damage. Arcana Cards: The Sorceress – Slow down time. The Wayward Son – Heal a bit after each encounter. The Huntress – More damage while spending Magick. The Unseen – Restore Magick each second. The Titan – Gain max HP and Magick. Eternity – Gain Death Defiance. The Swift Runner – Sprint Faster. The Moon – Powered Cast does more damage. Excellence – Higher chance at rarer Boons.

Keepsake Option(s): Silken Sash (Arachne) – If you’re good at not getting hit, you can earn two shield per encounter if you already have some. Luckier Tooth (Schelemeus ) – If all you do is get hit and want another free revive with up to 100 HP. Transcendent Embryo (Chaos) – If you want to roll the dice on getting the right Chaos boon at the right time. Beautiful Mirror (Aphrodite) – Lets you find more of her Boons, and can rarify one of them once per night.

Boons You Will Want: Flutter Strike (Aphrodite) – Your attacks do (potentially 200%+) more damage to nearby foes. Flutter Flourish (Aphrodite) – Your specials deal (potentially 150%+) more damage to nearby foes. Solar Ring ( Apollo) – When powered Cast expires, enemies within are hit with a huge amount of damage every 13 seconds. Dashing Heave (Hammer) – Dash strike deals +200% damage in a larger area. Nitro Boost (Hermes) – Sprint 20% faster and ignore instances of damage per encounter. Unyielding Slash (Hammer) – Attacks have +10 power and you take -20% damage while attacking.



Beyond those powerful boons, you will also want more damage mitigation, attack speed, health, and magick. On top of that, take an ability Boon from Selene that either keeps you alive, heals you, or allows you to summon more powerful versions of mobs you’ve defeated in an encounter. It’s all going to come down to luck, so do your best with what you’re given. Just remember, as you play and gain resources, you will slowly but surely get stronger and have greater luck.

