Graveyard Keeper might often feel like one big fetch quest. One morning, the donkey will decide you’re big enough now to start paying up for his services. He’ll stop delivering corpses until you give him carrots.

Then, once you get those carrots, it’ll turn out he’ll also need oil for his wheels. Here’s how to get that oil within Graveyard Keeper.

How to Get Oil in Graveyard Keeper

Image Source: tinyBuild via Steam

First and foremost, you’re going to want to travel to the village in the East. Once there, head further East, and you should see a rundown-looking guy. His name’s Dig, and he’s a vendor and also a bit crazy. Nevertheless, he is your go-to guy for oil and many other necessities in Graveyard Keeper.

Get some Seed Oil from him for 30 copper. He has 15 of them for sale, so stock up if you need to (and can). Dig also has a variety of other hemp-related products, so remember that if you need any of them later.

Once you have that Seed Oil, you need to head into your inventory, select it, and choose to “Use” it. It will leave you with 10 drops of oil, and you’ll be good to go back to that dumb, greedy, selfish, capitalist Donkey. Repeat this as many times as you want in the future.

You can also, of course, use a Vine Press to get the oil out of fat, but the above is the fastest method for getting oil in Graveyard Keeper. Furthermore, it requires absolutely no crafting or intermediate steps.

What is Oil Used For?

Oil is mainly used for alchemy and cooking in Graveyard Keeper. The most common craft you’ll be doing is making different paints. Also, you need it for crafting Polishing Paste that’s needed for polishing stone and glass.

That’s it! That’s how you get oil in Graveyard Keeper! If you need more help with the game, see the links we included below. I recommend the Zombie Guide as they are your trustworthy workforce, and who knows, maybe they can be friends, too.