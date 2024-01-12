Are you one of the graveyard managers in Graveyard Keeper? If the answer is yes, then this article is exactly for you. During the game, you will have to find various items. Here is our guide on how to get Teleport Stone in Graveyard Keeper.

Where To Find Teleport Stone in Graveyard Keeper?

Image Source: Lazy Bear Games

Teleport Stone can be bought for a price of two silver coins from Horadric, the innkeeper at the tavern “The Dead Horse” in the center of the village. Also, note that Horadric is always available for trading.

Basically, the Teleport Stone in Graveyard Keeper is used to fast travel to any key location without breaking the stone. It’s worth knowing though that you can’t use the stone while in the Dungeon. There are seven locations you can travel to using the Teleport Stone.

Lighthouse

Dead Horse

Mountain Fort

Sweet Home

Quarry

Talking Skull

Refugee Camp

How to Use Teleport Stone in Graveyard Keeper?

Once you buy the Teleport Stone in Graveyard Keeper, you can use it by right-clicking inside the Inventory. If you happen to be carrying an object with you in the moment of teleportation, it will teleport with you.

After you successfully teleport to the desired location, the Teleport Stone will begin a three-minute cooldown, so use the stone wisely. And no, you can’t “stick it to the man” and cheat by going, for example, to your inventory while waiting for the cooldown to expire. The timer works only when all of the user interfaces are closed, otherwise it will be paused.

Another important thing you should know when it comes to the Teleport Stone is that buying multiple stones from the innkeeper is practically useless since the cooldown isn’t individual and is shared between all of the stones. And that also means that you can’t teleport multiple times in a row.

That’s all you need to know about where to find and how to use the Teleport Stone in Graveyard Keeper. Our advice to you is to choose wisely when are you going to use the stone for teleportation and to always keep in mind there is a cooldown. Happy digging!