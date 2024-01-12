There is nothing more dull than having to do all your work by yourself so Graveyard Keeper has the perfect solution: zombies! Zombies are great workers as they are quiet and do as they are told. To make these helpful zombies, just check out our Graveyard Keeper zombie guide!

How to Unlock Zombies in Graveyard Keeper

Zombies become available after midnight on the fourth day of Gluttony (brown Taurus symbol). This occurs around 19 – 20 days into your time as Graveyard Keeper. By this time, you should have completed a few of the missions, unlocked most stations and technology, and met most of the villagers, particularly Snake. Get a bunch of Snake’s missions done to access the Sacrifice Zone. You will also need to be level 20 Friendship with Gerry.

At this time, you will meet Gunter, a zombie created by your predecessor. He was created to help around the house but he was too smart for his own good and the previous Graveyard Keeper decided to keep him locked up. Gunter gives you tips on how to get work done quickly and suggests making some zombies.

Image Source: Lazy Bear Games via Twinfinite

How to Make Zombies in Graveyard Keeper

When speaking with Gunter, he will show you the Ressurection Table and the Porter Station. Open the cabinet to find three vials of Zombie Juice! Next, you will need to find the remaining blueprints hidden with a buried zombie. Head to the rubble-filled passage that connects the apiary to the forest by the river.

Once you have all your blueprints and can fix up the Ressurection Table and Porter Station, you can begin! Use these ingredients at a Ressurection Table to make an undead worker:

1 x Zombie Juice 1 x Corpse 10 x Faith

If you are out of Zombie Juice, you can create it using Advanced Conical Flasks with the Glass-Blower II and Advanced Smelting skill.

You can get rid of unwanted Zombies by throwing them in the river or burying them in the graveyard but this is not recommended in the early stages as a zombie-overlord. Zombie Juice is hard to get so keep your Zombies working at their stations!

How to Get a Zombie to Work

To make a zombie work in Graveyard Keeper, just carry it to a specific station and drop it when you see the prompt. At first, they are a bit slow and don’t work very hard, but you can increase their Work Efficiency in time. To make sure they work harder, you can modify their corpse either with an autopsy or embalming. Efficiency is increased by increasing the number of skulls they have. The more skulls: the quicker they are. The following modifications will increase their efficiency:

All injections

Removing blood and fat

Replacing brain, heart, and intestine

You can check the Zombie’s Work Effiency by laying it on the autopsy table for modification. The box on the left shows the percentage that particular Zombie has at that moment.

That’s all you need to know about getting and using Zombies in Graveyard Keeper! For more helpful Graveyard Keeper guides, including if there are mods for this graveyard management game, check out the list below.