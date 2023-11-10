Genshin Impact Beryl Conch Locations

Like other regions in Genshin Impact, Fontaine also boasts several Local Specialties that players need to ascend their units. Among them is Beryl Conch, which you won’t be able to find on the land. If you need help farming this item, this guide can tell you their locations.

How to Get Beryl Conch in Genshin Impact

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Beryl Conch can be found in the underwater areas of the Fontaine region. You can pick up 99 of them before you have to wait for 48 hours for the items to respawn. The majority of them will be lying underneath the water around the Court of Fontaine, but you can also get a handful from other locations:

Purchase five from Hinterman in Poisson for 1,000 each.

Buy ten from Xana in Merusea Village for one Strange Part.

Since Beryl Conch can only be found on the sea floor, you must dive underwater to collect them. Unfortunately, this means you can’t use Nahida‘s useful Elemental Skill, which can collect several items simultaneously. I recommend having Lyney on your team since his passive ability can display the locations of nearby Fontaine Specialty on your minimap.

If you need more Beryl Conch, you can try joining another player’s world to collect this Local Specialty. Please make sure that you notify the other player because you are gathering limited resources.

How to Use Beryl Conch in Genshin Impact

Beryl Conch is one of the Ascension Materials you need to level up Charlotte to the maximum level. You must collect 168 Beryl Conch to reach level 90. Here are the details:

First Ascension (20→40) – Beryl Conch x3

Second Ascension (40→50) – Beryl Conch x10

Third Ascension (50→60) – Beryl Conch x20

Fourth Ascension (60→70) – Beryl Conch x30

Fifth Ascension (70→80) – Beryl Conch x45

Sixth Ascension (80→90) – Beryl Conch x60

You can also use Beryl Conch to craft the Hydro Treasure Compass. This special item requires 50,000 Mora, 50 Crystal Chunks, 10 Golden Raven Insignia, and 30 Beryl Conch.

When equipped, this gadget can help you locate nearby chests while you are exploring Fontaine. You can acquire the Hydro Treasure Compass Diagram by reaching Reputation Level 9 in Fontaine.

That’s all you need to know about where to find Beryl Conch. If you want to read more Genshin Impact content, I recommend checking out our guide on Hyrdro Tulpa boss. Some players may have issues locating this monster since it’s hiding in an underwater cave.