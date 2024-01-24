10 Games Like Palworld If You’re Looking For Something Similar

Everything from Palworld has become iconic at this point, from the relatable Depresso to its callous human captures. Thus, if you want to carry on this survivalistic creature journey, here are 10 games like Palworld.

The Pokemon Series

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The Palworld and Pokemon comparisons are basically all that anyone talks about in the community, so you might not be too surprised to see this series on the list. The entire franchise showcases many similarities to Pocketpair’s entry, where some have even noticed resemblances between Pals and Pokemon.

You could probably go for any title in the franchise due to its beast-capture mechanics, but if you want to narrow down your search, I have a few suggestions. In particular, Pokemon Legends Arceus is an excellent game to start with, or you could try out the most recent with Scarlet and Violet. However, those who don’t mind the classics can kick it old school with Red and Blue, the first titles in the series.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Image Source: Studio Wildcard

Like Pokemon, ARK: Survival Evolved has been known to have similar features to Palworld as a survival-based game with fearsome creatures. Though, the primary difference between these two is that ARK capitalizes on enormous dinosaurs and other beings from the pre-historic era. It still utilizes some of the same formulas, such as training, breeding, and using the creatures as mounts.

Your character’s survival is also crucial to your entire adventure, where you must keep track of their hunger and thirst. The title even has a temperature system that you’ll need to be aware of, which will definitely feel familiar to Palworld players. On top of that, humans are prey, too, and in drastic cases, they can be consumed to satisfy your appetite.

Raft

Image Source: Redbeet Interactive

Ocean and Palworld lovers can dive into Raft, an open-world survival craft game based in the vast sea. You’ll start on a raft far from land, in which you must develop a plan quickly to stay alive. Finding resources deep in the ocean can be dangerous, yet it’s an excellent way to increase the challenge for those who want a thrilling experience.

While out in the sea, you’ll face off against horrid creatures like the man-eating shark, but you can also take down beasts from the land. If you enjoy Palworld’s multiplayer mode, you can participate in this aquatic journey with a friend.

Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios

One of the biggest reasons why I love Palworld is the fact that it reminds me so much of my other favorite game, Minecraft. The two share various elements, such as crafting, monsters, and vast exploration. Compared to Palworld, Minecraft doesn’t have as many creature types, but it still holds up in terms of battling.

You could say that Pals and Villagers almost work the same when it comes to base building. For example, Minecraft’s characters excel in different categories, from farming to cartography, just like the Pals’ various skills. In addition, the Overworld is practically endless, so you can build to your heart’s content.

Grounded

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Now that we’ve covered creatures like dinosaurs and sharks, it’s time to discover something new with Grounded’s bug collection. The entry hones in on the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids concept, shrinking you down to ant size. To us regular-sized people, the backyard can be reasonably small. Albeit, the Grounded world expands it further with its variety of unique environments.

Crafting is a huge part of the game’s universe, and you’ll see things a lot differently due to your shrunken size. Even the morning dew can appear ginormous, but that also means bugs can be deadly when too close. Like Palworld, you can eliminate or trap these creatures, using their resources to get more upgrades.

Valheim

Image Source: Iron Gate ABA

Besides Pokemon, I’ve seen many people suggest that Valheim is a lot like Palworld. Although Valheim has a darker tone, it shares some of the same fundamentals as Pocketpair’s entry. They are both solid survival games at their core, fighting to stay alive with food and the right gear set.

Valheim also includes an animal taming system with wolves, boars, and lox. These creatures can be used to help you stand against other foes as if they were a Pal in your party. As for the game’s lore, it is heavily based on Norse mythology, so those who enjoy this era or maybe even Skyrim should definitely check this one out.

Craftopia

Image Source: Pocketpair

If Palworld has turned you into a bonafide Pocketpair fan, then you should take a look at their other title, Craftopia. It has all the things you know and love about Palworld, whether it be with their Monster Prism creature-capturing device or the explorable dungeons. At a glance, the game essentially has almost everything from Palword but with an emphasis on crafting.

On top of that, Palworld’s theme of wackiness continues to be seen in Craftopia’s base building. A perfect example is the belt conveyor that throws cows into a giant soup bowl. There’s still a lot of key differences between the two, though, especially with Craftopia’s fishing, vehicle transportation, and extensive skill tree.

Rust

Image Source: Facepunch Studios

The one thing missing from this list is one of Palworld’s most sought-after features: guns. That’s where Rust comes in to satisfy all your arsenal desires. The game starts out similar to Palworld, where you’ll wake up on an island without many tools, taking you on a mission in crafting. You’ll need to set up base to survive the night, and yes, that also involves weapon-building.

Creatures are a part of the game as well, including chickens, horses, and wolves. Plus, you can join a faction, similar to Palworld’s Guilds, to set up an alliance with fellow players. If you’ve been waiting for Pocketpair’s PvP integration, Rust can help with that through the deadly threat of other survivors.

Cassette Beasts

Image Source: Bytten Studio

Those who more so enjoy the creature side of Palworld can look into the open-world RPG Cassette Beasts. Players will embark on a monster-capturing quest with their handy recorder, giving them the power to wield beast abilities. Instead of breeding, you can fuse your creatures together to create unique forms.

You’ll experience a new way of battling with turn-based rounds, showcasing buff and debuffs for yourself and the opposing side. At the same time, players can partake in this adventure with friends or family, thanks to its couch co-op feature. Human companions will also be at your side, and their bonds can determine how well your fusions can go.

Digimon: Survive

Image Source: HYDE, Inc.

Despite what you’ve heard about Palworld, Digimon is the original Pokemon with guns. So, it just had to make on this list of similar games. Survive is the most recent entry in the franchise, as you command a team of monsters in a more strategy-based battlefield. You’ll have more than enough to choose from, with over 100 Digimon to pick.

However, Digimon: Survive is much more story-involved than Palworld, featuring a cast of anime-styled characters and impactful decisions. It can also be a bit frightening to play due to its horror elements, but maybe you’re already used to that with all the animal butchering Palworld brings.

That does it for our guide on games that are like Palworld. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including what’s next for the game in its roadmap.