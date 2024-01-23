When it comes to expanding the capabilities of your base in Palworld, it’s not just about crafting everything you possibly can as quickly as you can, but fulfilling the base missions themselves.

These allow you to bring more Pals aboard to help fulfill a variety of tasks efficiently, and ultimately build additional bases around Palpagos.

If you’re wondering just how far those missions go, and what they entail, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide that details the full Palworld base missions list.

How to Start Base Missions in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Base missions in Palworld begin from the moment you pick a spot anywhere on Palpagos to set up your first base. As soon as you construct a Palbox, the perimeter is established and your first set of missions will start at Base Level 1. These consist of things like placing Pals into your base, or crafting various items and production structures like Workbenches, Campfires, Berry Plantations, all the way up to Assembly Lines and more.

When you complete the objectives given, you simply go back to your Palbox and hit ‘Base Upgrades’, which will then allow you to go on to the next level of missions. The higher level you reach, the more Pals you can have inside your base, and eventually you can build additional bases for other needs, be it more item production, Pal breeding, or whatever you choose.

All Base Missions in Palworld (By Level)

There are a total of 15 Levels of base missions to be completed in Palworld, and below we’ve listed each of them along with the mission objectives for each, to get to the subsequent level. This number may change in future updates, but for now, this is the highest level attainable in the game.

Side Note: The current Base Level of your first base will automatically apply to any additional bases you build in the same World. This means you can have the same number of Pals at each base.

Base Level Number Mission Objectives No. of Pals/Bases Allowed 1 N/A 1 Pal & 1 Base 2 Build 1 Wooden Chest

Deploy 1 Pal 2 Pals & 1 Base 3 Build 1 Primitive Workbench

Build 1 Shoddy Bed 3 Pals & 1 Base 4 Build 1 Feed Box

Build 1 Straw Pal Bed 4 Pals & 1 Base 5 Build 1 Campfire

Build 1 Berry Plantation;

Deploy 4 Pals 5 Pals & 1 Base 6 Build 1 Pal Gear Workbench

Build 1 Statue of Power 6 Pals & 1 Base 7 Build 1 Crusher

Build 1 Stone Pit

Build 1 Logging Site 7 Pals & 1 Base 8 Build 1 Hot Spring

Build 1 Primitive Furnace

Build 1 Berry Plantation 8 Pals & 1 Base 9 Build 1 High Quality Workbench

Build 1 Medieval Medicine Workbench 9 Pals & 1 Base 10 Build 1 Cooler Box

Build 1 Sphere Workbench 10 Pals & 2 Bases 11 Build 1 Cooking Pot

Build 1 Wheat Plantation

Build 1 Mill 11 Pals & 2 Bases 12 Build 1 Weapon Workbench 12 Pals & 2 Bases 13 Build 2 Fluffy Pal Beds

Deploy 12 Pals 13 Pals & 2 Bases 14 Build 1 Sphere Assembly Line

Build 1 Power Generator 14 Pals & 2 Bases 15 Build 1 Weapon Assembly Line

Build 1 High Quality Hot Spring 15 Pals & 3 Bases

That concludes our guide that details the full Palworld base missions list. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve been enjoying base building in the game. Is there something you’d change about it?

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, including our list of the top 10 things to do first in the game.