Fakewoken 3 Trello Link (August 2024)

If you are having trouble getting the right cards and accumulating experience points, then you might use the Fakewoken 3 Trello link. This gives you access to a board with lots of useful information, so you might never feel lost again while playing this unique Roblox experience. Keep reading to find out how to access it!

Fakewoken 3 Trello Link

Click here to access the Fakewoken 3 Trello board. This was last checked working on August 5, 2024.

At the time of writing, the board has been confirmed as being public, so you don’t even need a Trello account to access it. You can freely bookmark it in your browser or, if you prefer, can also create an account in Trello to add the board to your favorites. We also recommend checking back often as the board is official and it is often being updated with new information.

What Is On The Fakewoken 3 Trello Board?

The board contains several columns, starting from addressing many of the often-asked questions by players, how to get weapons and how to collect cards as a monster, along with explaining concepts such as badges and bounties.

Then we have specific columns containing dozens of cards detailing the many cards and talents in the game, such as Tap Dancer and Brick Wall, with explanations as to what new stats you might get by getting said cards. There are also columns rich with information both on main weapons, such as Way of Navae and Legion Kata, plus secondary weapons as well, like the Sidearm Flintlock.

Finally, we have three columns with information on Monster Talents, like the Sharpened Claws and Devastating Blow of the Owl, or the Black Hole and Whirlwind of the Enforcer. You also get precious detailed descriptions of events and a detailed breakdown of the enemies.

