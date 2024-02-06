How to Get and Use Water Aura in Enshrouded

Learning how to harness the Water Aura in Enshrouded is crucial to success in the intense survival RPG. It’s one of the best healing-focused skills in the game, allowing you to buff the HP of you and your teammates. For some pointers in using it properly, this guide is here to help!

How to Get Enshrouded Water Aura

To get the Water Aura skill in Enshrouded, you need to unlock it from the skill tree.

It’s part of the Healer skill tree, which you can spot in the bottom-right of the overall skills menu. It’s not one of the very first unlockable skills, though, due to how powerful it is. Therefore, you’ll need to grind through levels to earn skill points before ultimately winding up at Water Aura. Fortunately, there are some ways to level up fast, allowing you to reach the max skill points fairly swiftly.

From there, simply purchase the Water Aura skill using three skill points, and it will become available in your inventory. It’s more expensive than some of the earlier skills in the game, but this is no surprise given its effectiveness, plus the fact it comes quite far into the Healing tree.

How to Use Water Aura in Enshrouded

With the skill finally unlocked, you can use Water Aura as a passive healing boost in Enshrouded. As per its in-game description, Water Aura regenerates 1 HP per second for you and nearby team members, up to your current Intelligence stat. As such, if you want to make it even more effective, you can respec your character to increase their intelligence.

As per some eagle-eyed players on the Enshrouded subreddit, you can combine Water Aura with other healing items in the game. If you’ve got healing armor equipped, which already adds a multiplier to your healing ability, Water Aura combines with that too. Therefore, it’s pretty easy to configure a healing-focused build to make you almost invincible!

That’s all for our guide on Water Aura in Enshrouded. For more on the game check out the best builds. We’ve also got a guide on how to get the best bow and the best wand in the game.