How to Tame Dune Armadillo in Enshrouded

Enshrouded’s Pact of the Flame update adds the large but extremely cute Dune Armadillo to the list of tameable farm animals. If you plan on taming one of these for yourself, you need the right preparations and setup. We’ll guide you through how to tame a Dune Armadillo in Enshrouded.

Taming a Dune Armadillo

There are a few steps you need to complete to tame a Dune Armadillo in Enshrouded.

Craft Dune Armadillo bait. Find a Dune Armadillo in the wild. Complete the taming process. Place a Dune Armadillo Feeder and Big Farm Animal Pillow.

Now, let’s go over how you can complete each of these tasks to get your very own giant Armadillo pet.

Crafting Dune Armadillo Bait

To craft Dune Armadillo Bait, you need to speak to the Farmer NPC Emily Frey and choose the option to make Dune Armadillo Bait. Here are the materials you will need:

1 Saffron – Pink-flowered plant found in the Kindlewastes

– Pink-flowered plant found in the Kindlewastes 1 Yucca Fruit – Fruit from a palm tree-like plant in the Kindlewastes

– Fruit from a palm tree-like plant in the Kindlewastes 1 Flour – Created at a Grinding Stone with Wheat Grains

– Created at a Grinding Stone with Wheat Grains 1 Sage Leaves – Pink-flowered plant found in the Nomad Highlands

Saffron are pink flowered plants that you can find in the Kindlewastes and you can also find the Yucca Fruit from the Kindlewaste area. You’ll have to grind Wheat Grains into Flour at a Grinding Stone in your base. Lastly, you’ll need Sage Leaves, which can be found in the Nomad Highlands.

Each craft gives you 10 Dune Armadillo Bait which should be enough to tame one. However, be sure to stock up on the Saffron and Yucca Fruits to make Dune Armadillo Food later on.

Enshrouded Dune Armadillo Locations

Next up we have to find a Dune Armadillo. This is easy because they’re found in the same region where you collect most of the ingredients for their bait. Head to the Kindlewastes and search for these large Armadillos moving about peacefully. You can find the Kindlewastes on the eastern side of the world map where you’ll find tons of sandy areas and deserts.

Roam these sandy plains for a while until you spot a Dune Armadillo. You’ll want to find a Dune Armadillo that’s out in a plain field with no enemies nearby. This is important because the enemies might scare it away or kill it, wasting your efforts.

How to Tame Dune Armadillo

First, crouch and slowly approach the Dune Armadillo; otherwise, you will scare it away. Slowly approach it and throw the Dune Armadillo Bait in its direction. It might take a few tries, but it will eventually take the bait. Make sure to place the bait in the Dune Armadillo’s path.

Once it takes the bait, get closer and stop when you see the yellow ‘?’ symbol above its head. If you see the red ‘!’ symbol, back off immediately. If the ‘?’ symbol disappears, you can approach and pet the Dune Armadillo and then it will walk away. This will give you one red heart from the Dune Armadillo.

You have to repeat this process a total of three times and get three red hearts to tame the Dune Armadillo and befriend it. Alerting it in the middle, scaring it away, or an enemy attack will reset your progress, and you’ll have to start all over again each time. With a bit of practice, it’s quite easy to do, and you can consistently tame Dune Armadillos.

How to Care for Dune Armadillos

Now you have your very own Dune Armadillo, it’s time to give it a home. You’re going to need two things. The first is going to be Dune Armadillo Food to keep your new friend fed and healthy. You can craft Dune Armadillo Food with the following materials:

1 Saffron

2 Yucca Fruit

2 Sugar Cane

Of course, you can’t manually keep feeding your Dune Armadillo, so you should build a Dune Armadillo Feeder to put the food in. Here’s all the material you’ll need:

7 Wood Logs

1 Nails

Next up, make a bed for the Dune Armadillo to sleep in. It’s a large farm animal, so you need to craft the Large Animal Bed with the following resources.

8 Twigs

5 Straw

2 Conifer Logs

Now your new Dune Armadillo is tamed and settled into its new home. That’s everything you need to know about taming the Dune Armadillo in Enshrouded. For more guides, also check out how to get Metal Scraps and how to get Ammonia Glands.

