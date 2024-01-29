When your flame reaches level four in Enshrouded, you’ll find out that to reach level five, you’ll have to get some Ammonia Glands. Farming them is challenging, especially if you are under-leveled. But we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to learn everything on how to get and use Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded.

Where to Get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded

The best place to get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded is the Umbral Hollow. You can jump into this area from the Nomad Highlands Spire. Also, any other shrouded area in the Highlands or the Kindlewastes can spawn the walking red mushrooms that drop Ammonia Glands.

Combat Tips

I’m running a wand build, so fighting them is incredibly easy. However, if you are a melee, you’ll need to kite them a lot to kill them. The best tactic is to swing two times, then dodge as they charge their attack. Keep repeating this as they move in to attack you, and keep rolling to avoid the spore clouds.

What Can You Make With Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded?

The first time you’ll realize your need for Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded is when you reach flame strength level four. At that point, you’ll probably still be in Revelwood. You’ll need them for the next upgrade, so having to go to the next area to get them shouldn’t be a surprise.

However, their most important use is for crafting Staff Charges with the Alchemist and for crafting Leather using the Tanning Station. This is especially true if you are playing with a bunch of people on a server where you’ll need armor for everyone. Flame upgrades, on the other hand, need to be done only once.

That about sums up everything on how to get and where to use this particular resource in Enshrouded. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more about Enshrouded and the world of Embervale, check out the guides we linked just below.