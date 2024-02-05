Enshrouded Eternal Spell Locations

If you want to use a staff in Enshrouded, you’ll either have to find or craft your staff charges. However, there is a way to use a staff without worrying about ammo. Here is everything you need to know about finding Eternal Spell locations in Enshrouded.

First Eternal Spell Location in Enshrouded

Your first Eternal Spell in Enshrouded is located in a Buried Tomb just north of the Low Meadows Ancient Spire, as is shown in the image above (remove ?resize=640%2C360 from the image URL to view it in full size). To get it, clear out the tomb and find the golden sarcophagus at the end of it. The eternal spell will be inside of it.

The spell you will get is a level 6 Eternal Ice Bolt, which is an okay spell for the early game. It’s also the only eternal spell you can find as loot. Others, you will have to craft, and that you’ll be able to do way later in the game. Below is everything you need to know.

How to Get Other Eternal Spells in Enshrouded

To get eternal spells level 17 and above, you will have to unlock the last two areas of the current Enshrouded map: the Nomad Highlands and the Kindlewastes. There, you’ll be able to find the necessary resources for more eternal spell crafts. Here is a full list of them.

Eternal Fireball – Level 17

Eternal Fireball deals, you guessed it, fire damage and is the best eternal spell in Enshrouded for that. It also serves as a permanent light source while you have it equipped, and is the only damage spell that can compete with wands in terms of raw DPS.

Recipe: Charcoal x 30 Bronze Bars x 3 Amber x 50

Stats: Damage – 114 Mana Cost – 94 Cast Time – 2 seconds



Eternal Chain Heal – Level 17

Chain Heal is a great AoE healing spell because it jumps from one ally to another. The downside is that it’s basically useless when playing solo. So, instead of it, it’s best you use Water Aura or some other skill.

Recipe: Antiseptic x 10 Tin Bars x 10 Fossilized Bone x 10 Charcoal x 10

Stats: Damage – 35 Mana Cost – 21 Cast Time – 1.2 seconds



Eternal Ice Bolt – Level 17

The level 17 version of the first eternal you found in Enshrouded can also be crafted. Eternal Ice Bolts are generally good as a utility tool due to the slow effect they apply to enemies they hit. However, their damage is lackluster.

Recipe: Fossilized Bone Dust x 30 Water x 10 Ammonia Gland x 20

Stats: Damage – 79 Mana Cost – 82 Cast Time – 1 second



Eternal Heal Channel – Level 22

Eternal Heal Channel is a single-target healing spell and probably the one you’ll need the least throughout your Enshrouded campaign. Water Aura outright beats it even if you have full sage equipment; plus, multiple people can get it, leaving room for more DPS-oriented gear and weapons.

Recipe: Lapislazuli x 50 Aloe x 10 Chamomile Tea x 10 Sage Leaves x 10

Stats: Damage – 43 Mana Cost – 21 Cast Time – 1 second



Eternal Light Burst – Level 22

Damage can’t get any lower than this. Eternal Light Burst’s only redeeming feature is that it knocks back enemies. I recommend you use other staff charges and not bother with this one.

Recipe: Iron Bars x 5 Charcoal x 10 Sulfur x 30 Flintstone x 20

Stats: Damage – 21 Mana Cost – 20 Cast Time – 0.8 seconds



Eternal Acid Bite – Level 22

Eternal Acid Bite is the strongest eternal spell in Enshrouded and the only one that can hit as hard as the best wand builds. It has a long cast time, which leaves you vulnerable, but you can cut it in half by getting the Quick Charge skill. Include the fact that most enemies are weak to poison, and you get one powerhouse of a spell.

Recipe: Charcoal x 20 Sulfur x 10 Ammonia Gland x 20 Poison Sack x 20

Stats: Damage – 165 Mana Cost – 120 Cast Time – 3.0 seconds



Tips for Using Eternal Spells in Enshrouded

Getting the best equipment and staff is only half of what you have to do to make your build work in Enshrouded. So, we’ve prepared a couple of tips to help you get your mage build to where it ought to be:

Add your staff and staff charges to the action bar – There is really no other way to play staffs but this. It works the same as arrows; you select the spell from the action bar and then hold Q to cast it.

– There is really no other way to play staffs but this. It works the same as arrows; you select the spell from the action bar and then hold Q to cast it. Get the Quick Charge skill – It reduces your staff charge channel time by 50%. That’s absolutely huge.

– It reduces your staff charge channel time by 50%. That’s absolutely huge. Unlock the whole Trickster skill sub-tree – It gives you a lot of mana, which is what your staff build runs on. Moreover, you’ll always be bare-handed when not channeling spells, so the Begone! skill becomes even more useful for you.

That wraps this guide on Eternal Spell locations in Enshrouded. For more helpful Enshrouded guides, check out the links we appended below. The ones on how to find ammonia glands and tin bars are especially useful since you’ll need them for the eternal spell crafts.