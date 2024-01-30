As with most open-world survival games, Enshrouded is no different when it comes to collecting resources. They are later used for crafting, cooking, and more. In most cases, you can’t progress further without some of the in-game resources. Here is our guide on how to get Tin in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Tin in Enshrouded

Tin is easy to spot and is scattered all over the Nomad Highlands in Enshrouded. To recognize it, look for bumps on walls and floors. Tin is grey-colored and shiny.

To collect Tin in Enshrouded, prepare to explore some dangerous areas on the map. One of those areas is the Shroud, near the village of Umbrai Hollow in the northwest area of Nomad Highlands. Once you get there, search for Tin Ore on the hills around the village. Besides this place, there are several other Tin Ore farms around the map. Make sure to check every one of them!

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

Tin Ore also tends to spawn at some random places. For example, if you smash vases and similar breakable items, it can sometimes happen that Tin drops from them for you to pick up.

Don’t forget that Tin Ore is a mineable resource, so if you want to mine and collect it, make sure you have your Pickaxe equipped. When you spot Tin, come close to it and simply start mining.

How to Use Tin in Enshrouded

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

There are multiple uses for Tin Ore in Enshrouded. It is a resource available from mid-game and you’ll need it to craft different things. Here is what is Tin mostly used for in Enshrouded.

Improvements in base and object features

Crafting new weapons

Crafting new armor

Besides the uses listed above, one of the main perks of Tin Ore is that it’s used to make Tin Bars, which are later used in combination with Copper Bars to produce Bronze Bars. They are vital for your survival in the game, since Bronze Bars are used to improve your gear and even create some tools.

There are many tools you can make with Bronze Bars, such as Bronze Axe, Bronze Pickaxe, helmets, shields, maces, and more. For example, to make 10 Bronze Bars, you need 3 Tin Bars and 7 Copper Bars.

Also, those who progressed a bit through Enshrouded should know that Tin Ore is part of the Flame Level System as well. You will need this system in order to upgrade from level 4 to level 5.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Tin in Enshrouded. Make sure you find the right places, that you have the necessary tools on you, and that there shouldn’t be any problems in collecting this valuable resource.