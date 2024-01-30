Can You Dual Wield in Enshrouded? Answered

Enshrouded is a survival action-RPG with plenty of different weapon types and skills for you to play around with. There are a few limitations, though. If you’re wondering whether you can dual wield weapons in Enshrouded, here’s what you need to know.

Is There Dual Wielding in Enshrouded?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You cannot dual wield weapons in Enshrouded. So for folks who might’ve been hoping to play a rogue or assassin-style build with fast daggers, you’re out of luck at least for now.

Even if you weren’t hoping for such a class, it’s not possible to equip two items at once in the game either. It could very well be a limitation of the game engine, but whatever the case is, players can only hold one item at a time.

As Enshrouded is currently in early access, it’s entirely possible that dual-wielding may eventually be get added into the game. But as it stands, right now you’ll only be able to wield one weapon type at a time. There’s still plenty of variety, including staffs, wands, maces, swords, and polearms. And we may see even more weapon types get added as the game continues developing.

Not to be too disparaging, the game’s various weapon types and skill trees do still offer a lot of diversity in play style. Magic builds have proven to be quite powerful in our experience, but it’s completely viable for you to play a little more sneakily as well. Even if dual-wielding builds aren’t in the cards right now, there’s still plenty to enjoy here.

If this changes down the line, we’ll update this article with more information.

That’s all you need to know about dual wielding weapons in Enshrouded for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all Survivors, and how respawn works.