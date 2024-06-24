How to Complete Count Ymir’s Quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Count Ymir is one of the new NPCs you will encounter in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. He has a quest line that follows the main story. He sends you to three different ruins spread all over the map, making this quest more of an adventure. This guide will walk you through Count Ymir’s Quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and cover all secrets and map locations.

How to Find Ymir

Count Ymir sits on the throne in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, in the middle of a water body located east of Scadu Altas. This Cathedral is located southeast of Shadow Keep and north of Abyssal Woods.

To get there, you first need to go to the Mooth Ruins. To the south of the ruins, you will find a tunnel leading you to the Bonny Village. After that, you must cross a bridge over the Recluses River and another one that takes you to the Bridge Leading to the Village Site of Grace.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

From there, keep moving north as the road twists towards the left. Keep following this path until you reach the Church District Highroad Site of Grace. Shortly after that, you will see the path splitting into two roads: a right road that goes to the northwest towards the Church District of Shadow Keep, and a left road that takes you to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Follow the left road and enter the Cathedral to meet Count Ymir, who is sitting on his throne.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Talk to Ymir and exhaust all his dialogue to get:

Ruins Map (1st)

Hole Laden Necklace

He will also sell sorceries for magic users, including the new spell, Miriam’s Vanishing. Towards the western door of the Cathedral, you will find the Swordhand of Night Jolan, Count Ymir’s Bodyguard, who only appears after the first conversation with Ymir.

How to Find the First Ruins (Finger Ruins of Rhea)

The Finger Ruins of Rhea can be found on the Cerulean Coast. Since it is closer to Jagged Peak, you can approach Finger Ruins of Rhea from there, but to access it, you need to complete the Dragon’s Pit. Another easier way to get to Finger Ruins of Rhia is by going along the shore in the south and then moving north.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Once you enter the ruins, explore to find a structure that resembles the Hole Laden Necklace Ymir gave you. Also, watch out for Fingercreepers and Snakemen, as the ruins are filled with them. When you find the structure, approach it to sound the hanging bell. By doing so, you will receive Crimson Seed Talisman +1.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Once you sound the bell, go back to Ymir and talk to him to exhaust all his new dialogues. After that, he will give you:

Ruins Map (2nd)

Beloved Stardust

After that, Ymir makes his decision to be of help to you. You can ask Ymir about the nature of the world, glinstone sorcery, and study sorcery from him. If you ask him about the nature of the world, another question will be unlocked, and you can ask him about Miquella.

How to Find the Second Ruins (Finger Ruins of Dheo)

To find Finger Ruins of Dheo, you must access Scaduview, which lies north of the map. To access Scaduview, you will need the O Mother Gesture. You can get this gesture from the statue north of Bony Village, located south of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

After getting this O Mother gesture:

Go to the church district entrance in Shadow Keep.

From there, approach the Secret Passageway towards the north of the Back Gate Site of Grace in Shadow Keep. This passageway will lead you to the headless statue of Marika.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Use the O Mother gesture you obtained earlier to open this passage to Scaduview.

Once you are in Scaduview, go towards the south. There you will find the Finger Ruins of Dheo. Watch out for the Snakemen, as they can paralyze you with their spell. Head towards the center of the ruins and once again sound the bell. By doing so, you will receive Cerulean Seed Talisman +1.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Return to Count Ymir and exhaust all his new dialogues. After that, he will give you the final ruin map, the Ruins Map (3rd).

How to Find the Third Ruins (Finger Ruins of Miyr)

Travel to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr to reset it and go towards the throne Count Ymir sits on. The throne has a secret switch beneath its seat. Interact with it to open a secret pathway that takes you to the Finger Ruins of Miyr.

As you enter the Finger Ruins of Miyr, you will be confronted by the Swordhand of Night Anna. After you defeat her, you will be rewarded with Claws of Night. Now, at the end of the ruins, you will see another structure similar to that in other ruins. Sound the bell, and it will teleport you to a boss.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Now begins your battle with the Mother of Fingers, Metyr. Defeating her will reward you with the remembrance of the Mother of Fingers.

Defeating Jolan and Count Ymir (Mother of Fingers)

After defeating Metyr, return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr to inspect the throne. When you approach the throne, you will be confronted by Swordhand of Night Jolan. After you kill Jolan, Count Ymir will appear on the throne, saying, “Look here. At my fingers. I will be the true mother. And I will be the only mother!”

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Ymir will engage you in a fight. Defeat him to get the following items.

Ymir’s Bell Bearing

Maternal Staff

High Priest Hat

High Priest Robe

High Priest Gloves

High Priest Undergarments

After the fight, go to the cemetery to the west of the Cathedral. Here, you can get the Cherishing Fingers sorcery, a spell Ymir used against you during the fight.

Iris of Grace and Iris of Occulation

If you rest at the Site of Grace and return to Jolan’s usual spot, you can speak with her for the last time. You will have the option to either use Iris of Grace or Iris of Occulation on her. Each of them will give you a different reward.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Iris of Grace will get you the Swordhand of Night Jolan Spirit Ash, whereas Iris of Occultation will get you the Sword of Night, an unblockable katana. You can find Iris of Grace in the location shown below.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

The Iris of Occulation can be found in the following location:

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

That's all you need to know on how to complete Count Ymir's Quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

