Among the many new weapons in Elden Ring’s new DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, the various Katanas are hardest to come by. More often than not, they’re tied to specific bosses and optional mini-bosses. This means only the most dedicated Tarnished will ever see them. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to Get Rakshasa’s Great Katana

The only way to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is to defeat Rakshasa.

This optional boss appears in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum region of Shadow of the Erdtree’s map. After you’ve entered the Abyssal Woods and descended beyond the stone coffin, head through the Recluses’ River Downstream site of grace. There, you encounter Rakshasa.

Rakshasa Boss Strategy

Rakshasa isn’t one of the hardest bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, but he’s no pushover either. His main offensive mantra is bleed damage. Make sure you’ve got a build that can pacify this and plenty of ways to replenish or dip out of the firing line when necessary. That way, you should be fine.

We’d recommend against using ranged attacks and spells. Rakshasa is especially good at dodging them, strafing forwards to close down the gap. Fortunately, his big sword slashes are very easy to predict, so you’ll have enough time to strafe backward.

Towards the end of the fight, Rakshasa will run as close to you as possible and attack in bursts of three moves. If you don’t get out of the way in time or your health is already somewhat depleted, this could easily cause a death.

Upon defeating Rakshasa – who only has one phase – you immediately get Rakshasa’s Great Katana in your inventory. From there, you can choose to use the weapon as you see fit!

