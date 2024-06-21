How to Beat the Furnace Golems in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Furnace Golems are just some of the many new enemies you’ll face as you travel through the Shadow Lands in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. These flaming giants wander the map and pose a significant challenge, but for good reason. Defeating a Furnace Golem will reward you with plenty of special items. If you want to take them down, here’s how to beat Furnace Golems in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Image Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Defeating the Furnace Golems

While taking down a Furnace Golem is a daunting task, they have several weaknesses that you can exploit.

The most obvious weak point of the Golems is perhaps their most defining feature: Namely, the flaming basket on their back. If you manage to toss either a Hefty Fire Pot or Hefty Furnace Pot into the basket it’ll explode, causing massive damage. To craft a Hefty Furnace Pot, however, you’ll need Furnace Visages, which can only be obtained by defeating the Golems. As such, you won’t have access to them until you’ve taken down your first Golem.

It might be counterintuitive, but the metal masks the Golems wear are their weak points. Targeting a Golem’s mask is the best way to cause direct damage, but you’ll need to rely on ranged attacks.

While the legs don’t take as much damage, focusing your attacks on one leg will eventually cause a Golem to stagger and fall over. This opens the mask up for melee attacks, and the potentially massive damage this can cause. It also makes it easier to toss a pot into the basket vine. However, some of the Golems wear leg armor, which can make this take a little longer.

Of course, it’s not just a case of dealing damage. You’ll need to avoid it, too. Be sure to dodge their attacks wherever possible. Torrent can help here, as his jump can help you evade the waves of fire the Golems cause when they walk.

Given their difficulty, it’s best to save facing Furnace Golems until you’ve leveled up. Be sure to collect some high-power gear before you start hunting them down.

