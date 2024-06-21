Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is filled with a variety of quests that will take you all across the Shadow Realm. Among the quest givers is Igon, who tasks you with hunting down Bayle, the man who took his legs. Here’s how to find him, and how to complete Igon’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Shadow of the Erdtree Igon’s Quest Walkthrough

You’ll find Igon in the east Gravesite Plain, near the Pillar Path Waypoint. He’s easy to find – just follow the screaming.

After you speak to him, follow the road leading southwest with the headless dragon statues. Along the way, you’ll need to defeat the Ancient Dragon-Man. Once you’ve done this, you can continue to the Dragon’s Pit.

This dungeon is relatively straightforward, but there is an optional Magma Wyrm you can fight for a Dragon Heart. At the end of the dungeon, you’ll need to defeat another Ancient Dragon-Man.

Complete this dungeon and you’ll gain access to the Jagged Peak. You can find an optional Jagged Peak Drake who you can fight for a Dragon Heart and Dragonscale Flesh if you want to. It’s worth doing so to learn its attack patterns. Further down the path, you’ll find the Dragon Communion Priestess at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. Speak to her to receive the Dragon Communion Blessing, then carry on the path. Near the Jagged Peak Mountainside Site of Grace, you’ll face two Jagged Peak Drakes at once.

After defeating the Drakes, you’ll find Igon again. Speak to him and you’ll receive Igon’s Furled Finger. This sign will let you summon Drake Warrior Igon later in the quest.

With the item in hand, you then head further up the mountain to face Ancient Dragon Sennesax. Sennesax uses lightning attacks, so consider boosting your lightning resistance. You can also jump over the lightning on the water if you time it correctly. Use summons and ranged attacks to keep your distance if possible.

Finally, you can take on Bayle the Dread. Once you enter the arena, you can use Igon’s Furled Finger to have him fight by your side, but don’t be afraid to summon him again if he dies. Bayle’s head is a particularly weak point, and you can stagger him after enough damage.

Once he enters his second phase, target his tail area. Like his head, this is a vulnerable spot, but it’s easier to hit. If you still have Bayle – or a second summon – they can take aggro for you, leaving you more space to attack.

Once you’ve defeated Bayle, head back to Igon and the Dragon Priestess to complete the quest. Interacting with Igon’s corpse will reward you with Igon’s Armor, Igon’s Greatbow (with the Igon’s Drake Hunt Ash of War attached), and his bell bearing. Speaking to the Priestess will net you the Priestess Heart and the Flowerstone Gavel. Finally, you can use the Heart of Bayle to learn a spell at the fire.

However, these rewards are great in part because the quest itself is so tricky. Bayle in particular is one of the toughest DLC’s Shadow of the Erdtree has to offer. Be sure to stock up on Revered Spirit Ashes if you want to stand a chance.

