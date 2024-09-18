Best Players for Club Member Reward Evolution in FC 25

Knowing the best FC 25 Club Member Reward Evolution players to select in EA Sports FC 25 makes all the difference when you’re attempting to build the best Ultimate Team squad. Evolutions are back for another year and give you even more ways to enhance players’ stats that may not necessarily slot into the meta. Here, find the best Club Member Reward Evolution players to upgrade your team without spending those hard-earned coins.

Recommended Videos

FC 25 Club Member Reward Evolution Requirements

Below is a full list of the requirements players must meet to be eligible for the Club Member Reward Evolution:

Maximum OVR of 82

Must be a RB

Max. 7 PlayStyles

Max. 0 PlayStyle+

The requirements are straightforward enough but with so many players available to choose from, it can be tricky to determine which are the best options to upgrade. Thankfully, we’ve already identified some viable choices.

Best FC 25 Club Member Reward Evolution Players

One of the strongest choices for the Club Member Reward Evolution in FC 25 is Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese defender already possesses excellent pace for sprinting down the wing along with solid dribbling stats to get out of any tight situations.

If you don’t plan on building a Premier League team, there are plenty of other choices to make the most of the Ultimate Edition Evolution. Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina fits the requirements and is a great fit for any Argentine or LaLiga squads while Lombardia FC’s Denzel Dumfries will slot into any Serie A team with ease.

Image credit: EA Sports

FC 25 Club Member Reward Evolution Upgrades

As with all Evolutions in EA FC 25, the player you choose receives a wealth of upgrades that are guaranteed to enhance their performance on the virtual pitch. Here are all of the upgrades you can earn by completing the Club Member Reward Evolution:

+1 Shooting

+2 Defending

+3 Passing

Incisive Pass Playstyle

+3 Dribbling

+4 Pace

+2 Physical

Rapid Playstyle

Those are our picks for the best FC 25 Club Member Reward Evolution players. For more, take a look at how to do all celebrations along with all of the Heroes available to obtain in Ultimate Team.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy