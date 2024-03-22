How To Get Wakestones Easily in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a hardcore game that can kill off any character. Wakestones are a powerful tool that can help rectify some of these campaign-ending mistakes. Furthermore, they allow you to reliably cheat death on your own character. That’s why it’s important to know how to quickly get Wakestones easily in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How To Find Wakestones and Wakestone Shards

It’s rare that you’ll find a fully functional whole Wakestone out in the wild. Rather, you have to find and merge three Wakestone Shards to get a full Wakestone. The game does this for you automatically, but it’s good to keep track of your Wakestone Shard count.

To reliably find Wakestone Shards, you need the item, Dragon’s Gaze. The Dragon’s Gaze is a key item that can be used repeatedly to mark the locations of nearby Wakestones on your map. You can get the Dragon’s Gaze early on by completing the Minister’s Quarter and Magistrate Waldhar quests for Brent.

Once you use the Dragon’s Gaze, you can open up your map and find nearby Wakestone Shard locations marked. However, it does have an effective range, so we suggest getting into a habit of using it as you make progress through different areas. Oftentimes, it can reveal hidden entrances and other valuable loot!

You’re rewarded full Wakestones for defeating truly powerful enemies and clearing high-tier dungeons. Dragons, for example, can drop a whole Wakestone for you to easily use.

How To Use Wakestones

Wakestones have two primary uses. First of all, when your character dies without the chance to heal, a Wakestone can revive them back to full HP. It also removes the grey-health penalty you might have suffered during or before the fight. This makes the Wakestone an incredibly powerful comeback tool in combat.

However, the most impressive use of the Wakestone is its ability to revive dead NPCs. Simply, walk up to any dead NPC and choose the option the ‘Revive’ them. This will consume a Wakestone and bring them back to life as if nothing happened. A great way to fix mistakes such as missing the Empress’s assassin, or making the wrong choice between Simon and Raghall.

That’s all you need to know on how to find these elusive and powerful Wakestones in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more handy resource guides, learn how to find Ferrystones and Wyrmslife Crystals.

