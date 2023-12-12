Skill-based matchmaking can make or break your experience in a PvP game, especially if it’s an FPS. MW2 and CW, for example, had notoriously bad matchmaking. The debate is hot for the newest addition to the FPS genre as well.

So the question is: does The Finals have SBMM? Here is what we know so far.

Is There Skill-Based Matchmaking in The Finals?

Image Source: Twinfinite via The Finals YouTube

Judging by the game’s current state, it’s unlikely that there is SBMM in The Finals yet. Or, at the very least, it’s awful at determining real player strength. Embark Studios still needs to reveal information about matchmaking in The Finals, so until they do, we can only guess what’s at work.

Their official Discord server and Reddit page have a couple of mentions of this topic. However, all of the info is coming from the players and biased. Some claim that opponent difficulty scales with more games, but for others, it seems pretty random.

Why Does the Competition Seem So Good in The Finals?

The most likely reason is that the majority of the player base already had plenty of FPS experience. I checked 30 random profiles that reviewed the game, and at least 14 had thousands of hours in competitive shooters, such as CS2, Apex Legends, or Halo.

Another factor could be the simplicity of the game. There are only a couple of core mechanics that every player can grasp from the start. That leaves your brain with a bunch of leftover power you can use to exploit each of those mechanics to their maximum.

You should also take into account that this game is insanely competitive. Compared to the games above, The Finals is all-out non-stop carnage. You hardly have any time for a break, and the game forces you to limit test all the time. The bigger the risks, the bigger the rewards.

Anyway, that’s everything we can say about SBMM in The Finals for now. We will update this post once Embark posts relevant info. Until then, there are more The Finals guides on our website to explore, and some are linked just below for your convenience.