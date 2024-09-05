Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
PvP multiplayer Eternal War mode showing Ultramarines and Heretics fighting in Space Marine 2
Image source: Saber Interactive
Category:
Guides

Does Space Marine 2 Have Crossplay?

Full crossplay should simply be an opt-in toggle.
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 04:50 am

Like most games released these days, Space Marine 2 will have full crossplay between PC and consoles, but with some important caveats. Read on to discover how crossplay works in Space Marine 2.

Recommended Videos

How Does Space Marine 2’s Crossplay Work?

Space Marine 2 is a cooperative PvE-style game, where you and two friends suit up as Ultra Marines to wipe the galaxy clean of Tyranids and the forces of Chaos. As such, playing online with friends is easier than ever, as you can invite your friends across multiple launchers and even platforms. At least, you can do this for Space Marine 2’s PvE content.

Space Marine 2 also features a six-vs-six PvP mode where Ultra Marines clash. The wrinkle here is that if you’re a PC player, you won’t be matched up against console players and vice-versa. There’s no way around it, either. This is odd when other shooters usually have an opt-in or opt-out crossplay option for those who may want that—like me who has PS5 friends while I’m on PC.

Three Ultramarines in Space Marine 2
Image Source: Saber Interactive

Now, I understand the idea that if you’re a console player, you don’t want to go up against those sweaty keyboard and mouse users. However, quite a few games on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have native Mouse and Keyboard support. This makes the hard crossplay limitation in Space Marine 2’s PvP a bit of a headscratcher, as Space Marine 2 could likely have or eventually have native console mouse and keyboard support.

Thankfully, Space Marine 2 will be receiving many updates over the next couple of years and beyond with seasonal updates. The patches that drop in the near future could come with a handy opt-in/opt-out crossplay toggle. But, for now, if you plan on playing Space Marine 2’s PvP with friends, make sure they are playing on your platform.

For more like this, check out our review of Space Marine 2. You may also be interested in our list of every weapon in Space Marine 2, as well as our tier list for every weapon in Space Marine 2.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
Whether its new releases, or a new Destiny 2 season, Ali will flex his gaming and freelancer skills to cover them extensively. He started off writing features for Game Rant but found a better home here on Twinfinite. While Ali waits for the next Monster Hunter title, he enjoys publishing his progression fantasy novels as an indie author.
Link to linktr.ee