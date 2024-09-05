Does Space Marine 2 Have Crossplay?

Like most games released these days, Space Marine 2 will have full crossplay between PC and consoles, but with some important caveats. Read on to discover how crossplay works in Space Marine 2.

How Does Space Marine 2’s Crossplay Work?

Space Marine 2 is a cooperative PvE-style game, where you and two friends suit up as Ultra Marines to wipe the galaxy clean of Tyranids and the forces of Chaos. As such, playing online with friends is easier than ever, as you can invite your friends across multiple launchers and even platforms. At least, you can do this for Space Marine 2’s PvE content.

Space Marine 2 also features a six-vs-six PvP mode where Ultra Marines clash. The wrinkle here is that if you’re a PC player, you won’t be matched up against console players and vice-versa. There’s no way around it, either. This is odd when other shooters usually have an opt-in or opt-out crossplay option for those who may want that—like me who has PS5 friends while I’m on PC.

Now, I understand the idea that if you’re a console player, you don’t want to go up against those sweaty keyboard and mouse users. However, quite a few games on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have native Mouse and Keyboard support. This makes the hard crossplay limitation in Space Marine 2’s PvP a bit of a headscratcher, as Space Marine 2 could likely have or eventually have native console mouse and keyboard support.

Thankfully, Space Marine 2 will be receiving many updates over the next couple of years and beyond with seasonal updates. The patches that drop in the near future could come with a handy opt-in/opt-out crossplay toggle. But, for now, if you plan on playing Space Marine 2’s PvP with friends, make sure they are playing on your platform.

