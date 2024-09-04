Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has plenty of weapons available across a wide range of melee and ranged options – read on for our tier list for the best weapons in the game! With so many options available, you may be racking your brain trying to find the strongest and most viable weapons as you make your way through Space Marine 2. Thankfully, we’ve gone through each weapon and figured out which ones are the best for eliminating the Terminid and Heretic hordes. Below, you can find our Space Marine 2 best weapons tier list.

Best Space Marine 2 Weapons – Tier List

At launch, there are currently a total of 21 ranged and melee weapons in Space Marine 2. There’s something on offer to suit multiple playstyles, including something for players who like to deal devastating damage from afar, or for those who like to get up close and personal. Here’s the tier list for all weapons in Space Marine 2:

Tier Weapons S Heavy Bolt Rifle

Heavy Bolter

Plasma Pistol

Power Sword A Instigator Bolt Carbine

Melta Rifle

Chainsword

Thunder Hammer B Auto Bolt Rifle

Bolt Rifle

Bolt Carbine

Plasma Incinerator

Bolt Sniper Rifle

Multi-Meta

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Power Fist C Stalker Bolt Rifle

Las Fusil

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Bolt Pistol

Combat Knife

Tier List Summary

S Tier

Heavy Bolt Rifle : The Heavy Bolt Rifle offers the perfect balance between firepower and rate of fire, allowing you to dole out a very decent amount of damage at a rapid and consistent pace. Its heightened piercing and range and extra magazine capacity are also great for targeting large groups from a respectable distance. It’s the most versatile automatic rifle in the game.

: The Heavy Bolt Rifle offers the perfect balance between firepower and rate of fire, allowing you to dole out a very decent amount of damage at a rapid and consistent pace. Its heightened piercing and range and extra magazine capacity are also great for targeting large groups from a respectable distance. It’s the most versatile automatic rifle in the game. Heavy Bolter : This thing packs one hell of a mean punch. While it can only be wielded by the Heavy class in multiplayer, the Heavy Bolter has an insane rate of fire that only increases the more you sustain fire over time. Its crowd control potential is second to none and will see you melting away giant hordes of enemies in no time at all.

: This thing packs one hell of a mean punch. While it can only be wielded by the Heavy class in multiplayer, the Heavy Bolter has an insane rate of fire that only increases the more you sustain fire over time. Its crowd control potential is second to none and will see you melting away giant hordes of enemies in no time at all. Plasma Pistol : The Plasma Pistol is the most versatile of the three secondary weapons available in Space Marine 2. It deals more damage and is faster than the standard Bolt Pistol, with the added advantage of allowing you to charge shots for huge damage. It’s fantastic for a variety of situations.

: The Plasma Pistol is the most versatile of the three secondary weapons available in Space Marine 2. It deals more damage and is faster than the standard Bolt Pistol, with the added advantage of allowing you to charge shots for huge damage. It’s fantastic for a variety of situations. Power Sword: I love the Power Sword. It’s a perfectly balanced melee weapon that is effective at taking on both multiple and single targets. It has a light and heavy stance that you can switch between on the fly to cater to any situation the game throws at you. Plus, it has a cool lightening glow that just rocks.

A Tier

Instigator Bolt Carbine : This is a very viable ranged option for those who like to take potshots from a distance. The Instigator Bolt Carbine gives players one of the few scoped weapons in Space Marine 2, allowing you to pull off precision headshots with ease. For a weapon with such decent range, its three-round burst fire is also nothing to scoff at, as it gives the weapon a very decent rate of fire to help with taking on multiple enemies.

: This is a very viable ranged option for those who like to take potshots from a distance. The Instigator Bolt Carbine gives players one of the few scoped weapons in Space Marine 2, allowing you to pull off precision headshots with ease. For a weapon with such decent range, its three-round burst fire is also nothing to scoff at, as it gives the weapon a very decent rate of fire to help with taking on multiple enemies. Melta Rifle : The Melta Rifle is the closest weapon Space Marine 2 has to a shotgun. It’s a thermal weapon that deals devastating area-of-effect damage to multiple targets in close proximity. It’s one of the best close-range weapons in the game and can melt swarms of enemies right in front of your eyes. It’s also great that multiple classes can wield this powerful primary weapon.

: The Melta Rifle is the closest weapon Space Marine 2 has to a shotgun. It’s a thermal weapon that deals devastating area-of-effect damage to multiple targets in close proximity. It’s one of the best close-range weapons in the game and can melt swarms of enemies right in front of your eyes. It’s also great that multiple classes can wield this powerful primary weapon. Chainsword : The Chainsword makes its glorious return from the first Space Marine title and retains its place as one of the best melee weapons in the game. It has great combo potential and can deal a large chunk of damage to both single and multi-targets. It’s the iconic weapon of the Ultramines for a reason.

: The Chainsword makes its glorious return from the first Space Marine title and retains its place as one of the best melee weapons in the game. It has great combo potential and can deal a large chunk of damage to both single and multi-targets. It’s the iconic weapon of the Ultramines for a reason. Thunder Hammer: This is the most powerful melee weapon in the game, but it’s also the slowest by quite a wide margin. Meant mostly for multiple targets, the Thunder Hammer hits in slow, wide arcs and has a high potential of stunning those who weren’t already cleaved in two. It also has a super powerful (and cool) lightning ability that allows you to smash the ground in a huge and electrifying arc.

B Tier

Auto Bolt Rifle : This is your bog standard assault rifle in Space Marine 2 – it does the job pretty well and is a good starting weapon that will see you through most encounters. There’s nothing all that special about it, though it is reliable enough.

: This is your bog standard assault rifle in Space Marine 2 – it does the job pretty well and is a good starting weapon that will see you through most encounters. There’s nothing all that special about it, though it is reliable enough. Bolt Rifle : The Bolt Rifle fares slightly better than the Auto Bolt Rifle as it has better firepower, accuracy, and range, allowing for more versatility. However, its fire rate and ammo reserve leave a lot to be desired, restricting its use case.

: The Bolt Rifle fares slightly better than the Auto Bolt Rifle as it has better firepower, accuracy, and range, allowing for more versatility. However, its fire rate and ammo reserve leave a lot to be desired, restricting its use case. Bolt Carbine : With one of the fastest fire rates in the game, the Bolt Carbine is a great choice if you’re looking to get into close-range skirmishes. It’s the perfect spray-and-pray weapon that can dispatch a load of enemies quickly but isn’t very good for mid-to-long-range battles.

: With one of the fastest fire rates in the game, the Bolt Carbine is a great choice if you’re looking to get into close-range skirmishes. It’s the perfect spray-and-pray weapon that can dispatch a load of enemies quickly but isn’t very good for mid-to-long-range battles. Plasma Incinerator : Much like the Plasma Pistol, the Plasma Incinerator is a versatile weapon that can be charged up for extra damage. However, its slow rate of fire and lackluster ammo capacity make this a second-choice weapon compared to better guns that can take your primary slot.

: Much like the Plasma Pistol, the Plasma Incinerator is a versatile weapon that can be charged up for extra damage. However, its slow rate of fire and lackluster ammo capacity make this a second-choice weapon compared to better guns that can take your primary slot. Bolt Sniper Rifle : This is the best long-range rifle in the game, boasting massive firepower and deadly headshot damage. It’s particularly effective at picking off enemy snipers and elite enemies from a distance. However, as Space Marine 2 puts such an emphasis on throwing countless enemies your way, the Bolt Sniper Rifle feels far less effective for most of the battles you’ll find yourself in.

: This is the best long-range rifle in the game, boasting massive firepower and deadly headshot damage. It’s particularly effective at picking off enemy snipers and elite enemies from a distance. However, as Space Marine 2 puts such an emphasis on throwing countless enemies your way, the Bolt Sniper Rifle feels far less effective for most of the battles you’ll find yourself in. Multi-Melta : This is the heavy version of the Melta Rifle that, if you can believe, packs an even mightier punch than its already powerful thermal counterpart. Just like the other version, the Multi-Melta is great for crowd control. However, you can only use it with the heavy class in Operations mode, meaning that it’s much harder to get your hands on.

: This is the heavy version of the Melta Rifle that, if you can believe, packs an even mightier punch than its already powerful thermal counterpart. Just like the other version, the Multi-Melta is great for crowd control. However, you can only use it with the heavy class in Operations mode, meaning that it’s much harder to get your hands on. Heavy Bolt Pistol : This wins out over the standard Bolt Pistol simply because it hits harder and has better range.

: This wins out over the standard Bolt Pistol simply because it hits harder and has better range. Power Fist: While aesthetically very easy on the eyes, the Power Fist loses out to other melee weapons in Space Marine 2. That’s not to say it isn’t good – it’s a solid all-rounder that has nice combos and can deal decent wave damage. It just lacks a certain level of oomph that we’re looking for.

C Tier

Stalker Bolt Rifle : This is the least effective Bolt Rifle because of its terrible rate of fire. Despite having decent firepower, piercing, and accuracy, its single-shot nature makes facing off against multiple enemies a huge pain.

: This is the least effective Bolt Rifle because of its terrible rate of fire. Despite having decent firepower, piercing, and accuracy, its single-shot nature makes facing off against multiple enemies a huge pain. Las Fusil : While awesome on paper, the Las Fusil energy sniper rifle is quite disappointing. It’s extremely satisfying to use and works wonders against bigger targets, but its ammo capacity is absolutely awful, meaning you’ll run out of shots before you can really get going.

: While awesome on paper, the Las Fusil energy sniper rifle is quite disappointing. It’s extremely satisfying to use and works wonders against bigger targets, but its ammo capacity is absolutely awful, meaning you’ll run out of shots before you can really get going. Heavy Plasma Incinerator : This is the heavy version of the Plasma Incinerator. It’s great for dealing massive amounts of damage but has a very poor fire rate. You’re better off with one of the other Plasma weapons.

: This is the heavy version of the Plasma Incinerator. It’s great for dealing massive amounts of damage but has a very poor fire rate. You’re better off with one of the other Plasma weapons. Bolt Pistol : The standard-issue pistol in Space Marine 2. It’s not offensively bad, but it’s just ok. You’d fare much better by using one of the other secondaries.

: The standard-issue pistol in Space Marine 2. It’s not offensively bad, but it’s just ok. You’d fare much better by using one of the other secondaries. Combat Knife: The Combat Knife is fun to use, but doesn’t have the best utility. Its main use case is for taking out single targets quickly and is the speediest melee weapon in the game. However, with its weak damage, you need to pull off long combo chains to use it effectively, which may not be possible when surrounded by enemies.

