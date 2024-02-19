Skull and Bones is the newest pirate experience released by Ubisoft. The finished product is just as chaotic and immersive as it looked in the trailers. That said, it could always be better with mods. Read on to find out whether or not Skull and Bones supports mods!

Does Skull and Bones Support Mods?

Most games that allow modding are strictly single-player experiences. Since Skull and Bones is a multiplayer game, it’s easy to wonder whether or not it would support modding. Surprisingly, Skull and Bones does support mods, but only kind of.

Since Skull and Bones is a multiplayer game, you wouldn’t be able to use any downloaded mods when playing with a bunch of random people in online multiplayer. However, if you play Skull and Bones with a small group of your friends who have also downloaded the same mod, you’ll have much greater chances of success.

Additionally, any mods that affect the game’s loading screens, desktop icon, introductory sequences, or anything that is specific to your game only and has nothing to do with actual gameplay, will work just fine.

Obviously, this doesn’t leave much room for creativity in potential mods for Skull and Bones. At least it’s something! After all, if online modding communities are anything, they’re creative.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Are There Any Skull and Bones Mods?

Despite the restrictions, there are actually a handful of Skull and Bones mods already out there. In fact, both Nexus Mods and ModDB, two of the largest online modding communities, have their own categories already created just for Skull and Bones.

At this time of writing, there haven’t been any mods uploaded to ModDB for the game quite yet. There are a couple on Nexus Mods, though.

The Fast Launch (Skip Startup – Intro Videos) mod by instanity on Nexus Mods allows its users to completely skip the startup sequence of the game. This means you can load up Skull and Bones about 30 seconds faster every time you play. This may not seem like much initially. Anyone who’s had to suffer through that same startup sequence every single time they load up the game knows what a lifesaver this mod can be.

The Thicc Reshade mod by kbalint03 on Nexus Mods is pretty much just your everyday basic reshade mod. It makes the game look a bit more realistic to its users. If you’re really into realism in RPGs, then you should consider downloading this one.

There may not be many mods yet, but it’s still very early on into its release. More mods are bound to pop up sooner or later, so be sure to keep an eye on your favorite modding community websites for updates!

