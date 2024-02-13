How to Claim Skull and Bones Pre Order Bonuses

The release of Skull and Bones is finally here. Gamers are eager to see what the new Ubisoft game about pirates brings now that it’s finally being released. Here is how to claim the Skull and Bones pre order bonuses in-game.

Redeeming Pre Order Bonuses in Skull and Bones

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Skull and Bones is up and running. Those players who pre-ordered the game, as always, receive bonus content. They first need to redeem the code they received with the pre-order purchase.

Ubisoft announced that you can redeem the code until November 8, 2024. Also, don’t forget that each code can only be redeemed once. Here is our step-by-step guide on how to redeem the pre-order code for Skull and Bones.

Go to the Ubisoft’s code redemption page;

Login with your Ubisoft account (same as the one on Ubisoft Connect);

Choose your gaming platform and ensure that the account you want to play with is connected;

Enter the code (in the exact form that you received it in);

Click on “Submit my code”.

Finally, after you’ve followed all the steps, you should receive an e-mail with instructions on how to unlock the in-game rewards. Follow the instructions and there shouldn’t be any problems.

Pre Order Bonuses for Skull and Bones

There are several bonuses that await players who preordered Skull and Bones. The game notifies you about all of them after the first launch. Bonuses differ depending on whether you bought Standard Edition or Premium Edition.

If you ordered the Standard Edition of Skull and Bones, you get the Highness of the High Sea Pack. That includes the Notoriety Garb Set and the Coronation Firework.

Image Source: Ubisoft

On the other hand, if you bought the Premium Edition, there is a list of things you get as a bonus:

3 Days Early Access (for Premium Edition and Ubisoft+ users);

Premium Bonus Pack (includes Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection with the Bloody Bones Captain outfit, and the Ashen Corsair Ship with 11 different ship vanity items);

2 extra missions (The Ashen Corsair & Bloody Bones Legacy);

Artbook/Soundtrack (Includes the Digital art book of 84 pages and the digital selected game soundtrack, including the sea shanties);

Smuggler Pass Token (this token unlocks a premium battle pass and additional content. It becomes usable after the release of Season 1);

Highness of the High Sea Pack.

Notoriety Garb Set and Defiant

So, the first bonus you learn about are Notoriety Garb and Defiant Sets. They are unique costumes designed for pirate captains such as yourself. You can collect them in the mailbox at any Pirate Den.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Ashen Corsair Set and Ballad of Bloody Bones Set

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

That’s not all when it comes to bonus outfits. You also get the Ashen Corsair Set, as well as the Ballad of Bloody Bones Set. They are also in the mailbox at any Pirate Den and you can grab them there.

Bloody Bones’ Legacy Investigation

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The next Premium Edition bonus is the Bloody Bones’ Legacy Investigation. To start these investigations, you first need to reach the Brigand Infamy Tier.

In this mission, you uncover the truth behind a pirate legend. If you complete it successfully, you unlock the Death’s Hand pet.

The Ashen Corsair Investigation

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Your pirate detective days continue with the Ashen Corsair Investigation you also get as a bonus in Premium Edition. You also need to reach the Brigand Infamy Tier to make the investigation available in your mailbox.

In this investigation, you follow the trail of a legendary cursed ship. Upon completion, you unlock the Ashen Followers crew outfit.

Smuggler Pass Token

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Another bonus you get with the pre-purchase of Skull and Bones Premium Edition is the Smuggler Pass Token. This token becomes available for use with the start of Season 1.

That’s all there is to know about how to redeem the pre order bonuses for Skull and Bones and which bonuses you get for it. For more Twinfinite guides about this game, check the best ships tier list or where to find Kaa Mangrove.