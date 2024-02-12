Where to Find Kaa Mangrove Location in Skull and Bones

Players in Skull and Bones take on the role of the pirate captain. You need to take care of your crew and enhance your ship. To do that you’ll need blueprints, and there’s one specific place with a lot of them. Let’s see how to find Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones.

Where is Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones?

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Kaa Mangrove is located in the southwestern part of the map in Skull and Bones, between La Corde Weaver and La Colonie. Make sure you steer your ship to the south of the Coast of Africa.

After you do all of the available craftings at Saint-Anne, you realize that for the majority of the blueprints you need to find Kaa Mangrove. The game makes this task a bit more difficult since the only hint you get is that it’s “on the Coast of Africa”, which is a large area.

If your starting point is Sainte-Anne, follow the river until you reach the Tanjona Settlement. From there, go west across the Reef Sea and eventually, you’ll encounter La Corde Weaver. Continue to follow the river in the direction of the east and you’ll finally discover Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones.

Kaa Mangrove Blueprints Skull and Bones

When you reach Kaa Mangrove, go to the beach and speak to the Corrupt Campagnie Officer. He has several blueprints for sale that can help you enhance your ship and make it considerably stronger.

Blueprint Name Blueprint Type Price Barge Ship 4,950 Silver La Forteresse I Ship Armor 840 Silver Torpedo Grinder Furniture 1,290 Silver Kallinikos Flame II Ship Weapon 6,100 Silver Torpedo Crate Ammunition Crate 220 Silver Restoration Kit Mending Kit 1,230 Silver

Besides these blueprints, there is also a valuable treasure in Kaa Mangrove. To find it, proceed deeper from the beach and stick to the west side of the road. After a while, you will notice an orange sign above the sand. That marks the place where you can dig up treasure and loot the chest.

That completes our guide on the location, as well as the riches you can find in Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones. For more guides for this game, see how to change character appearance or where to find the Sacred Tree.