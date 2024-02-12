How to Change Character Appearance in Skull and Bones

Adventures at sea and on land are bound to affect how a pirate looks. It depends on the type of pirate captain you are, of course, but there will come a point where you feel like adding scars, building muscle, or coloring your hair. Read on to find out how to easily change character appearance in Skull and Bones.

How to Change Your Character’s Appearance in Skull and Bones

Your pirate captain’s style can be switched up at the Vanity Atelier at any major port you land in. The clothing shop holds cosmetic items to purchase and allows you to change your gender, body shape, face and eye colors, and add physical features such as scars. This is great news for those of us who pretty much skipped the customization at the start in eagerness to play the game!

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

At Sainte-Anne, you will meet an NPC called Florentine D’Alesso. She is happy to take your silver in exchange for some of her best fashion! You are given two options: Purchase & Equip Items and Change Physical Appearance. Purchasable items to change your character appearance include:

Full clothing sets

Headwear

Neckwear

Torso clothing

Accessories such as jewellery

Tattoos and scars

Emotes

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You can also change your character’s physical appearance drastically for no extra cost. Don’t enjoy being a guy any more? Switch it up and now you are a fearsome female pirate! All aspects can be altered, from hair to body type, so take your time to design your captain how you see fit. You can always return to change them again another time to add more battle scars or a belly brought on by drinking too much rum and ale.

Now your captain looks the part, you can set sail once again! If you need more Skull & Bones tips, including how to play with friends, check out our guides below.