Guides

How to Change Character Appearance in Skull and Bones

Add those battle scars!

skull and bones on the port dock
Image Source: Ubisoft

Adventures at sea and on land are bound to affect how a pirate looks. It depends on the type of pirate captain you are, of course, but there will come a point where you feel like adding scars, building muscle, or coloring your hair. Read on to find out how to easily change character appearance in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

How to Change Your Character’s Appearance in Skull and Bones

Your pirate captain’s style can be switched up at the Vanity Atelier at any major port you land in. The clothing shop holds cosmetic items to purchase and allows you to change your gender, body shape, face and eye colors, and add physical features such as scars. This is great news for those of us who pretty much skipped the customization at the start in eagerness to play the game!

vanity atelier skull and bones
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

At Sainte-Anne, you will meet an NPC called Florentine D’Alesso. She is happy to take your silver in exchange for some of her best fashion! You are given two options: Purchase & Equip Items and Change Physical Appearance. Purchasable items to change your character appearance include:

  • Full clothing sets
  • Headwear
  • Neckwear
  • Torso clothing
  • Accessories such as jewellery
  • Tattoos and scars
  • Emotes
change appearance skull and bones
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You can also change your character’s physical appearance drastically for no extra cost. Don’t enjoy being a guy any more? Switch it up and now you are a fearsome female pirate! All aspects can be altered, from hair to body type, so take your time to design your captain how you see fit. You can always return to change them again another time to add more battle scars or a belly brought on by drinking too much rum and ale.

Now your captain looks the part, you can set sail once again! If you need more Skull & Bones tips, including how to play with friends, check out our guides below.

Related Posts

About the author

Rowan Jones

Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.

More Stories by Rowan Jones

Comments