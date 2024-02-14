How to Upgrade Ship in Skull and Bones

Avast, you scurvy sea dog! As you continue your adventures on the open oceans in Skull and Bones, you will undoubtedly want the best ship you can get. Fortunately, there are ways to upgrade ships and get the most out of whatever vessel you can afford. We have all you need to know about how to upgrade your ship in Skull and Bones right here.

Upgrading Ships in Skull and Bones

There are a few ways to increase the level of your ship in Skull and Bones. This is all achieved when you’re docked in a port. Before you begin adding to your vessel and upgrading parts of it you can check the current level either while aboard or at the port. When docked, click ‘Manage Ship’ and look in the bottom right corner of your screen. There should be your ship’s ranking, which will increase as you add upgrades.

Upgrading your ship requires adding weapons, furniture, and armor in each available space. When the ship has every slot filled with the best equipment, then it will be at its highest possible level. The bigger the ship, the more slots there are to add items, and the higher level it can become.

You can get weapons and armor at the Blacksmith, while the Carpenter will have any furniture you need. Visit each tradesperson to see what they have to offer and to purchase blueprints. These blueprints will tell you what resources you need to gather, and how much silver each weapon costs to make.

Once you have your items you can add them at the dock via the Manage Ship option. Choose your loadouts carefully, as your vessel will only have a certain number of slots you can use and a limited cargo space. Smaller vessels have fewer slots for furniture and weapons so you will have to be strategic about what you add!

With a fully stocked and upgraded ship, you will be ready to take on even the most daring heists in Skull and Bones.