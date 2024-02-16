Guides

Best Skull and Bones Brigantine Ship Build

Up close and personal!

skull-and-bones ship on the sea
Image Source: Ubisoft

It is a tough old life out on the stormy seas, so you will need a tough ship! If you have managed to get your hands on a Brigantine ship in Skull and Bones we can show you the best build for your ship.

Best Brigantine Ship Build in Skull and Bones

The Brigantine is a decent, medium-sized ship and a fast Hullbreaker capable of causing serious damage by ramming its opponent.

The Brigantine is a swift ship with ramming so powerful it causes flooding damage to other ships. This ship is perfect for players with a more aggressive style of play as you need to be right in on the action and willing to get up close and personal with enemy vessels. The Bullhorn perk increases the damage caused by ramming by 45% along with a Flooded status effect, and reduces the duration of Torn Sails by 80%.

brigantine ship in skull and bones
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

With five furniture slots and four weapon slots placed at the Bow, Broadside, Stern, and Auxillary point. This gives us a lot to play with as far as loadout is concerned. As it is a close-range ship, you will want strong armor and powerful short-range weaponry.

SlotBest Weapon/Furniture
BowBallista – adds Piercing damage
BroadsideBasilisk Culverin – add Piercing damage
Zamzama Demicannon – adds Fire damage
SternBasilisk Culverin – add Piercing damage
Zamzama Demicannon – adds Fire damage
AuxilleryLeopold Mortar – adds Exploding and Flooding damage
FurnitureBoatswain’s Call – increases crew damage
Double-Planked Hull – increases hull resilience
First Aid Station – increases repair given by Repair Kit
Iron Cladding Station – increases damage dealt by ramming
Storage Compartment – increases cargo space

How to Build a Brigantine Ship in Skull and Bones

The Brigantine blueprint is found in the East Indies at the Corrupt DMC Officer in Ruined Lighthouse. Once you have the blueprint, you can build the ship using the following materials:

  • 14 x Roselle cloth
  • 13 x Greenheart Plank
  • 12 x Magnetite Ingot
  • 4 x Shellac
  • 2 x Sheet Glass
  • 2 x Torsion Spring
  • 8640 Silver

A well-armed ship will take you far and bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find more about the different ship types in our Skull and Bones tier list or see what happens when you upgrade your ship’s rank.

