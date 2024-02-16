Best Skull and Bones Brigantine Ship Build

It is a tough old life out on the stormy seas, so you will need a tough ship! If you have managed to get your hands on a Brigantine ship in Skull and Bones we can show you the best build for your ship.

Best Brigantine Ship Build in Skull and Bones

The Brigantine is a decent, medium-sized ship and a fast Hullbreaker capable of causing serious damage by ramming its opponent.

The Brigantine is a swift ship with ramming so powerful it causes flooding damage to other ships. This ship is perfect for players with a more aggressive style of play as you need to be right in on the action and willing to get up close and personal with enemy vessels. The Bullhorn perk increases the damage caused by ramming by 45% along with a Flooded status effect, and reduces the duration of Torn Sails by 80%.

With five furniture slots and four weapon slots placed at the Bow, Broadside, Stern, and Auxillary point. This gives us a lot to play with as far as loadout is concerned. As it is a close-range ship, you will want strong armor and powerful short-range weaponry.

Slot Best Weapon/Furniture Bow Ballista – adds Piercing damage Broadside Basilisk Culverin – add Piercing damage

Zamzama Demicannon – adds Fire damage Stern Basilisk Culverin – add Piercing damage

Zamzama Demicannon – adds Fire damage Auxillery Leopold Mortar – adds Exploding and Flooding damage Furniture Boatswain’s Call – increases crew damage

Double-Planked Hull – increases hull resilience

First Aid Station – increases repair given by Repair Kit

Iron Cladding Station – increases damage dealt by ramming

Storage Compartment – increases cargo space

How to Build a Brigantine Ship in Skull and Bones

The Brigantine blueprint is found in the East Indies at the Corrupt DMC Officer in Ruined Lighthouse. Once you have the blueprint, you can build the ship using the following materials:

14 x Roselle cloth

13 x Greenheart Plank

12 x Magnetite Ingot

4 x Shellac

2 x Sheet Glass

2 x Torsion Spring

8640 Silver

A well-armed ship will take you far and bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find more about the different ship types in our Skull and Bones tier list or see what happens when you upgrade your ship’s rank.