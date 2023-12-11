Do Backpacks Disappear in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

Dying is a natural part of life, and of LEGO Fortnite as well. When this inevitably happens, you’ll just need to be prepared to pick yourself up and try to recoup your losses. Here’s everything you need to know about lost backpacks in LEGO Fortnite.

What Backpacks Do in LEGO Fortnite

Whenever you lose all your hearts and die in LEGO Fortnite, you also lose all the items you had on you at the time. All of your items will be stored neatly in a backpack, which then falls to the ground in a neat package when you die.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In order to retrieve all your tools, weapons, and resources you had at your time of death, you’ll then need to make your way back to the spot where you died, and press E to interact with your backpack to get all your stuff back. Just a word of caution, though: you respawn at your nearest camp with nothing on you, so you’ll need to be careful as you’re heading back as whatever killed you might still be lurking nearby.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You can pinpoint your backpack’s location by looking for the white bag icon on your map, or just following the tall beam of bluish green light in the open-world.

Do Backpacks Disappear After a Set Amount of Time?

One final thing to note is that backpacks do not disappear in LEGO Fortnite. This means that you’ll be able to retrieve your items anytime you want with no repercussions. If it’s too dangerous to make your way back to your site of death, you can spend some time crafting basic tools for a bit of protection before heading out again.

That’s all you need to know about backpacks in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.